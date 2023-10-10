Ademola Abiodun, known as DJ Chicken, has alleged that he is the father of singer Portable's first child

In Instagram Live, the disc jockey made the revelation and claimed that the singer has been raising bastards as children

He also alleged that he gave the controversial singer the glory that led to his present fame and wealth

Ademola Abiodun, known as DJ Chicken, has caused a stir online with his revelation about his former friend Habeeb Olawunmi, known as Portable.

In a video sighted by legit. ng, the disc jockey, alleged that he is the father of the first child of the controversial singer. He also claimed that the singer has been raising bastards.

DJ Chicken claims he is the father of Portable's first child. Credit: @portablebaeby/@djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken claims that he gave Portable his glory

In the clip, DJ Chicken made it known that the glory that has brought Dr Zeh fame and wealth was given to the singer by him.

Not done with his revelation, DJ Chicken said that Portable has acknowledged that he is not the father of his first child once with a song he sang a few years ago. He promised to upload the music on his Instagram page.

See the video here:

Fans react to DJ Chicken's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by DJ Chicken, where he claimed to be the father of Portable's first child. Here are some of the reactions below.

@natureboy01_:

"E fit be true oo, dat portable first son head is like chicken."

@_josly_coded:

:Why this guy dey claim portable piking. Ahhhh."

@melanin.onyin:

"If you love dj chicken hit the like button."

@daedocity:

"Na DNA go settle everything."

@mayor_ysg:

"Problem no dey finish for this app?"

@whizzosme:

"Wahala wahala wahala wahala wahala wahala full basket."

@__ayohorlla__:

"This matter go go far oo."

@iampablogustavo:

"On colos on colos ..see how him dey shine eyes."

@mimie_0011:

"Okomi lo gba omo wa lowo portable."

@drealameerah:

"Big wahala cos d people involved are the real wahala pro max."

DJ Chicken taunts Portable for losing the 2023 Headies award

Legit. ng had earlier reported that DJ Chicken was excited that Portable had not clinched an award at the event a few months ago.

After the award ceremony, Zazzu took to Instagram to reflect on how he had failed himself and the Street Pop genre.

DJ Chicken took that advantage to slam the singer by saying he had run out of glory. He also pointed out ways he was doing better than Portable.

Source: Legit.ng