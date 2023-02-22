Popular Nigerian singer, Portable’s rival, DJ Chicken, has taken to social media to react to Zazu Zeh’s new car

Portable recently made the headlines following reports that he bought a brand new Range Rover

According to DJ Chicken, Portable collected the fancy vehicle on credit, and what he got was an old version nobody else wanted

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable’s newly acquired Range Rover has drawn a reaction from his former associate turned rival, DJ Chicken.

After the news of Portable’s new fancy ride was posted on social media, DJ Chicken quickly took to his page to react.

On his Instagram stories, the disk jockey taunted Portable and claimed that he went to collect the fancy vehicle on credit.

DJ Chicken claims Portable collected his new Range Rover on credit.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, DJ Chicken added that the Range Rover was even the type that was no longer in vogue and that celebrities who used to have it made sure to sell it off.

DJ Chicken made his comments while laughing at Portable as he talked down on his new Range Rover.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as DJ Chicken taunts Portable over his new Range Rover

DJ Chicken’s reaction to Portable’s new Range Rover soon trended online, and it got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

demo__uk:

“He sounds pained though. See the fake laughter .”

nenejones_esq:

“Portable is steady winning regardless. You guys will be alright.”

kanyin_bee:

“Shey you know say na je je je portable siddan oh before you go find him trouble. You'll allow idamu adugbo to start vexing now.”

sarkindariya:

“This boy be Steady jonzing... they have left you behind .”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Envy n jealousy will make you hate someone u need to be get life tips from.”

wageesther2:

“If e easy make DJ chicken run am ✅ even fake life expensive.”

busymouthcomedian:

“One things is for sure ..failure will always want to be in the story of success just to be relevant..”

cherish_ebosereme_:

“Run am if e easy na.”

oluwa_bobby1:

“Go collect your own on credit too, If he easy! Do am! If not for the beating wey portable give you, you go still dey suffer now Thank you portable for beating him .”

