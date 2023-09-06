Nigerian disc jockey DJ Chicken took to social media to throw some shade at singer Portable for not securing an award at the Headies awards

However, Portable had earlier poured his heart out on Instagram, expressing disappointment in himself as well as the Street pop genre

DJ Chicken couldn't resist mocking the Zazu act on social media and pointed out ways he he was doing better than him

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Chicken has berated popular singer Portable on social media for not bagging an award in the just concluded 16th Headies award.

Following the conclusion of the Headies Awards, Portable came to Instagram to reflect on how he has failed himself and the Street pop genre.

DJ Chicken slams Portable for losing this year's Headies Award Credit: @portablebaby @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken, who happens to be at loggerheads with the Zazu act, mocked the singer on social media, saying Portable's glory has run out.

DJ Chicken stated that the cost of Portable's Ogun State mansion was equal to the amount he earns on Instagram daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Not stopping there, he also blasted Portable for alleging that Shallipopi is a Yahoo boy.

Translating his outpour, he said:

"What grace do you now have? Your grace did not help you collect Headies Award, Seyi Vibez won an award, Zinoleesky also collected an award, it is finished for you Portable! You were abusing my guy, Shallipopi, you called him a Yahoo boy; it won't be well with you. Also go and do Yahoo if it's easy like that, it won't be well with you in life."

"Portable your own is finished, your glory has sunk, the house you built in Ifo for your mother, I will make the money in one day on my Instagram page. They have hacked the fool's account. There's no glory for him to use. It is finished for him."

See the video below

DJ Chicken's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

kudus_kadaz:

"The beating still Dey pain chicken o ."

boiholly_34:

"The beating still Dey pain am ."

4waysssss.__:

"Anytime he sees that video again omo he too strong sha."

wizkid_blogger_:

"Shey na only me dey hear Shalipawpaw."

payment_smith:

"Potable get mind slap Chicken when e never fundz very Mumu person."

What Portable's second baby mama said about singer

Portable was dragged by his second baby mama, Honey Berry, who shared shocking details about him.

The young lady said she had no idea the singer was married before she got pregnant, and he had been beating his wife Bewaji for being cordial with her.

From indications, Portable joined Honey Berry's Instagram Live and accused her of sleeping around, to which she asked what his business was with her private life.

Source: Legit.ng