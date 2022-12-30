Portable's former friend DJ Chicken has sparked reactions online with a video of him getting bundled out by some men

The DJ reportedly got too drunk and started to misbehave which could be seen from the video as he kept trying to fight

While some people compared Chicken to Portable, others couldn't help but wonder why he went beyond his alcohol tolerance

Popular entertainer DJ Chicken reminded people of his former friend singer Portable after a not so pleasant experience.

In a video sighted online, the DJ was seen in the midst of two men who held him roughly as they dragged him down the stairs.

Nigerians react to DJ Chicken's video Photo credit: @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Chicken got drunk and started disturbing people at the event he attended, and they had no choice than to kick him out.

To buttress claims, the DJ was seen struggling as fighting violently as he was being taken out.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

fredycj:

"Kai. Make we try to Dey know how far when it comes to alcohol. Why drink too much when you get chicken brain way no fit carry am. E no suppose naa. No go Dey compete with people for drink matter. Drink responsibly."

treasureakibor:

" what is all this, this one is mini portable."

dele_akingbasote:

"His name self don chicken out "

prattvibes:

"Na Hennessy him Dey drink o who give am martell "

blackline_tailoring:

"Everything we do should be in moderation.... u like women moderation... u like men moderation."

midas_exchange999:

"Chai who dey beg make them no break hin Glass "

thaym_ee:

"This chicken no kuku get sense b4 "

instafood_showcase:

"He's acting exactly his name may God save us all in this life"

parker_ojugo:

"Dj chicken and portable ejima of the. Industry "

peacesession__harmony:

"Nice one it will serve as a deterrent warning to others."

Source: Legit.ng