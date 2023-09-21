More revelations continue to emerge about embattled Nigerian singer Naira Marley, who has been fingered in the death of young Streetpop artist Mohbad

After some recent investigations, it has been discovered that Naira Marley is actually not signed to his own label, Marlian Records

Some searches online and calls to some contacts in the music industry revealed that Naira Marley is an artist on the roster of the Ghanaian label Moves Recordings

As investigations into the case of the tragic passing of the young singer, Mohbad intensifies, some new findings about his former boss, Naira Marley, have emerged online.

Naira Marley is famous for owning the record label Mohbad used to be signed to, Marlian Records. However, in lieu of the different petitions filed against Naira with streaming platforms and calls for his songs to be banned, it has been discovered that the singer himself isn't signed to his label.

Naira Marley trends as reports about him changing his record label emerge. Photo credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Moves Recordings

Some searches online have provided some shocking findings. Even on the singer's Wikipedia page, it was discovered that Naira Marley is signed to the Ghanaian record label Moves Recordings.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Here's a list of artists indexed on Moves Recordings' official Instagram page as singers signed to the label: A92, Boj, Camidoh, Frenchie, Natanya, Offica, PS, and Taze.

However, after further investigations, it was discovered that Naira Marley had been an artist with Moves Recordings since 2017 - 2018 when he dropped his hit track, Issa Goal.

See the Instagram page of Moves Recordings:

Naira has yet to change the name of his record label on his official Instagram page, see below:

Naira is trying to stay ahead of the petitions filed against him - Spencer shared

Legit.ng, in a bid to get a good grasp of the record label situation, we reached out to singer Mr. Spencer to give an understanding of the emerging discovery. He said:

"I don't think he just signed with the label, he must have been with them even before he started his own label. Also, I don't think he has dumped his Marlian records but it is possible that he has moved his discography and put it in their care so that revenue accrued to him on streaming platforms won't be stopped."

Spencer continued saying:

"I think he is just trying to be ahead of those petitions writing against him so that his cash inflow doesn't stop."

Naira Marley, Zinoleesky mourn Mohbad

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Naira, Zinoleesky, and others took to social media to react to their colleague's death.

Mohbad died Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The cause of his death remains unclear.

Before his death, he made the headlines after falling out with Marley. He accused the record label boss and crew of attempting to kill him after being hospitalised for physical abuse.

Source: Legit.ng