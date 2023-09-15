Controversial Nigerian Street-pop boss Naira Marley has finally reacted to the passing of his former record label star, Mohbad

Renowned Nigerian singer and record label owner Naira Marley has finally reacted to allegations about his involvement in the tragic passing of young Street pop star Mohbad.

In an official statement shared on his page, Naira Marley noted that he and Mohbad had issues before he left his label but never wished him harm or death.

Singer Naira Marley finally reacts to the death of ex-signee. Photo credit: @nairamarley/@iammohbad

The Marlian boss said he had always seen Mohbad as his brother, not a signee.

We will help uncover any foul play of Injustice - Naira Marley vows

The Shepeteri singer also vowed in his official statement that he and his label are willing to provide any assistance needed to uncover foul play and injustice in the tragic passing of his former signee.

He also noted that the burial of his colleague was unbefitting and was saddened that he couldn't assist in making it better.

See Naira Marley's post reacting to Mohbad's death:

Here's is his official statement:

The comment section of both posts was locked, and fans' reactions couldn't be gathered.

Fans storm Naira Marley’s pages, drag him over Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Naira's social media pages were stormed by fans/netizens calling him out over the demise of Imole.

Some fans accused him of having a hand in the passing of Mohbad. The social media page of the Marlian record label boss was littered with curses, insults and unfounded allegations.

Hours after Imole's death, his wife, Wunmi, took to social media to reveal her husband lived in constant fear because of numerous threats from his former record label, Marlian Records.

