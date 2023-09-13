As the Nigerian music industry mourns the passing of young singer Mohbad, one name keeps popping up as people try to find out the cause of his death

Fans of the recently passed singer have launched a series of attacks on famous singer and record label owner Naira Marley, accusing him of having a hand in his death

Some netizens have accused Naira Marley of blocking Mohbad from getting music gigs and endorsements, which all led to him getting depressed

Ace street-pop king and artist Naira Marley has been trending online since the news about the demise of young singer Mohbad went viral.

Fans have accused Naira of having a hand in the death of Mohbad. The social media page of the Marlian record label boss has been littered with curses, swears, insults and unfounded allegations.

Naira Marley trends online. Fans accuse him of playing a part in Mohbad's death. Credit: @iammohbad/@nairamarley

All of this is coming as regards the passing of Mohbad. Hours after Imole's death, his wife, Wunmi, took to social media to reveal that her husband lived in constant fear because of numerous threats from his former record label, Marlian Records.

"You blocked him from getting deals" - One fan revealed

One of the fans online who has called Naira Marley noted in her post that Naira Marley blocked Mohbad from getting music gigs and endorsements.

The netizen, named @Last_of_5, also noted that Naira intentionally made it look like Mohbad was losing his mind, reporting him to his parents while recording the conversation.

Read an excerpt of @Last_of_5's allegations:

"That boy's soul was forced out of him. You took everything from him, you stopped him from feeding and blocked him from getting deals. You made his parents come to beg you and your parents to free him and let him live. Naira Onishiorire, onijere. They will do the same to your children."

See Naira Marley's page and how it has been littered with curses and insults:

Comments on Naira Marley's page accusing him of Mohbad death trends

Read some comments from Naira's page alleging that he has a hand in Mohbad's demise.

@melanin_amira:

"Did you kill mohbad?"

@rugden779:

"If you know about mohbad death, you’ll never know peace till you die."

@amaradyke_:

"If you have a hand in Mohbads death, you will die the same way…."

@cubid_c:

"In a lawless country like Nigeria,I don’t expect the authorities to arrest you as a prime suspect,but you would answer to your involvement in his death."

@idandizzle:

"My hate for Naira Marley just grew from today."

@stacy__m112:

"Mohbad's greatest mistake was going into this wicked guys'..record label. Big shame on you Naira. You and your record label made Mohbad depressed You can’t treat everyone equal..then don’t sign them. You off his light your life is ruined."

@latest_ajals:

"I lost my taste to your sound the moment mohbad was announced dead."

@iamchristopheradebiyi:

"Now that @iammohbad is dead.... @nairamarley how market? You don gain? Dem don give u Grammy for that? Lets seat down wait and watch your own ending also."

Naira Marley, Zinoleesky mourn ex-label mate Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's former label boss and colleagues, Naira Marly, Zinoleesky, Cblack and Vuse, had all taken to social media to react to their ex-mate's passing.

This came amidst speculations on the night of September 12, 2023, that Imole had passed due to an ear infection.

Recall that Mohbad had conflicts with his boss, Naira Marley, before quitting the label and accused him and his crew of attempting to kill him after being hospitalised for physical abuse.

Source: Legit.ng