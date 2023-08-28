Fast-rising Edo state Nigerian singer Shallipopi recently had a day he won't be forgetting anytime soon as he hung out with ace Afrobeat singer, Davido

During their day together, clips have shown the artists spending time at Davido's house and in the studio

Davido also introduced the Obapluto singer to his uncle, the Governor of Osun state, Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke

Renowned Afrobeat singer Davido finally returns to the country after scaring his fans that he won't return to Nigeria until February 2024.

However, on Sunday, August 27, clips of young singer Shallipopi cruising around Lagos with Davido in the OBO's luxury ride, his Mercedez Virgil Abloh trends online.

Clips of young singer Shallipopi spending a day with Davido in Lagos.

After clips of them cruising around town went viral online, another clip surfaced online of Davido introducing Shallipopi to his uncle, Gov Ademola Adeleke.

Davido in the studio with Shallipopi

More videos of ace Afrobeat singer Davido working on a new track with Shallipopi also caught people's attention.

The OBO's logistic manager, Isreal DMW, shared a clip of his boss in the studio with Shallipopi and captioned the video with a comment that reads, "Statment maker, yes sir."

See the trending videos of Shallipopi spending time with Davido:

See the video of Shallipopi cruising around town with Davido in his Virgil Abloh Maybach:

See the moment Davido introduced Shallipopi to his uncle:

See the reactions from Nigerians to Shallipopi's day with Davido

@prankhottiee:

"For Davido to be involved, Shali don blow ❤️ we rise by lifting others."

@meritgoldclothings:

"Davido knows how to use who’s trending to keep himself in the limelight, no bad blood, he’s doing good to rise by lifting others sha."

@broke_boii101:

"Another overrated music in advance."

@__jassy001:

"No be Davido talk say no feature this year."

@endylight1:

"Men mount on a stead, Everything na timing. Inside that your Evian so another Evian Dey inside."

@official__djneto1:

"Davido(whispers); why you deh shiver now shali? I think say men mount."

@i_am_skenty:

"This young artist are not gonna be grateful at the end, Davido should stop helping them. Cuz they will give Wizkid or burner pot the flowers instead."

@rich2kiss:

"King Wiz>>>> even shalli dey dream to see big Wiz."

@tosinjuls:

"This next song go loud gan."

@clubsecret_underground:

"He’s coming to osogbo on Wednesday @theycallmeshallipopi De Gov should be ready to host us."

