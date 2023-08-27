A video of music star Davido's convoy as he drives out for an event is trending on social media

In the video, the DMW label was seen seated in the owner's corner of his new Maybach S680 worth over N394 million

The video of Davido and his convoy has left many talking about his net worth while his fans hailed him

A trending video showing the moment Nigerian international act Davido was seen with his convoy has caused a buzz online.

In the video, Davido and his security detail were seen leaving what seemed to be an estate security post.

Video of Davido in his Maybach. Credit: @davido

The DMW label boss was spotted behind his recently acquired Maybach S680 worth over N394 million

Davido's Maybach is one of 150 units specially designed by the late super-talented American fashion icon and designer Virgil Abloh.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Davido's convoy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video

_hillsthefuture:

"They have turned him from Goat to Boat ( Baddest Of All Time)❤️."

carphy_flinks:

"OBO for many reasons ."

b_efele:

"This car now he fit no use am again next year January This Year Wil Surly Be My Year God Bless All Hands that Type AMEN ."

generalhustler:

"Executive movements only ... OBO you are sighted."

30bgnurse:

"Loooooong money!!!"

freetimespot:

"I saw this video on Davido’s snap and I had to watch twice. The glory in the video. The back sit of the maybach OBO no get tinted oo."

californiayiee:

"Why security deh only front ? Them no sabi work , what if person attack from back or sides just saying because dem done carry muscle pass the oga car deh go showcase for camera ."

mykel_payne:

"Omo I see robocop for there oooo. Baddest for a reason."

iamdx2:

"@davido no dey feel watin I dey feel .. fuel ⛽ no be him problem .. see convoy of cars . and na full tank o ."

Davido takes delivery of his N394m Maybach

Davido made headlines for splurging millions on a new car, a limited edition customised Virgil Abloh Maybach.

The Unavailable crooner finally took delivery of the rare automobile a few months after announcing that he had purchased the N394m ride.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Davido shared a series of photos of the ride as it finally landed in Lagos and also shared his plans to celebrate his latest acquisition.

Source: Legit.ng