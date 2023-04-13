A social media influencer by the name of Kusssman trends online after taking to Twitter to call out Davido and his new artist, Logos Olori

In the call-out, Kusssman accused Davido and Logos Olori of sampling his artist's song, Ahead Ahead

Kuss shared clips of his artist, Shallipopi, singing his song while comparing it to another video of Davido and Logos Olori doing their track using the same beat

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A popular media personality and influencer, Kusssman, has sparked a major conversation online after he took to Twitter to call out Afrobeat maestro Davido and his newly signed artist, Logos Olori.

Kusssman accused Davido and Logos Olori of sampling his artist, Shallipopi's song, Ahead Ahead, without seeking permission or paying royalty.

Afrobeat star Davido trends online as he gets called out along with his new artist, Logos Olori, for sampling a young artist's song without permission. Photo credit:@davido/@wahalanetwork/@logosolori

Source: Instagram

To authenticate his allegation, the media man shared a clip of Shallipopi dropping a teaser of his song and another clip of Davido and Logos doing a track together on IG Live.

After listening to both clips, both songs shared similarities, including lyrics and beats, which netizens reacted to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post that called out Davido and his artist Logos Olori:

See the reactions to Kusssman's accusation

@boy_yungsean_:

"The fact be say all these people Dey see everything way Dey sup for the net, but Una really want make the truth come out or una prefer make we cover am???? You go think say you wise till you be the victim."

@prankhottie:

"Anything to bring down david how’s this two songs the same."

@___haywhy_banty___:

"When you enter industry … Seyi vibe wey use am before you self no call anybody out ‍♂️."

@ohisgrinding40:

"I no be david fan but make una no Dey disrespect that man!!"

@ola.m.i:

"Anybody never know shalipopi when logosolori sing that song."

@cathode__:

"E no sweeet reach Pluto Pluto."

@oluwakuwait_00:

"30bg and copying nah 5&6 you no know."

@amos_ephraim7:

"U wan dey follow Twitter people dey do people wen dey different world their head no dey house."

@brymo_wrld:

"Be like Una Dey mad? Wetin this Benin boy Dey sing way Davido wan copy? Wetin be Pluto Pluto why u never go mats."

Fans react as clip of Davido in club singing Burna Boy's Last Last goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian Afrobeat maestro has sparked reactions online after a clip of him in a club in Dubai vibing to a song by his colleague Burna Boy went viral.

The Timeless crooner sang along while dancing to Burna Boy's break-up song Last Last, released after his relationship with Jamaican-UK rapper Stefflon Don crashed.

However, the attitude Davido put on while vibing to the song stirred netizens' attention the most about the clip.

Source: Legit.ng