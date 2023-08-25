Davido's outspoken logistics manager of Isreal DMW has sparked reactions online with a recent post he shared on his page

Isreal in his post, hailed Davido as he appreciates his relationship with the DMW boss while declaring his steadfast loyalty to him

O2 Arena performing artist as he commonly described himself, not that so far he has eaten from his boss' pot, he would forever be grateful to him

Famous socialite and the official logistics manager of renowned Afrobeat artist Davido, Isreal DMW has stirred emotions online with comments he recently shared on his social media pages.

In a trending photo shared on his Instagram page, Isreal's declaration of his steadfast love and loyalty for his boss, Davido, has sparked reactions online.

Isreal DMW's photos after joining his boss, Davido, on his yacht for a summer holiday. Photo credit @davido/@isrealdmw

Though he has now edited the caption, using just three prayer emojis, he wrote that he has lived and eaten from the pot of his boss' wealth and was ready to die with him.

See Isreal's now deleted caption:

"We leave together, we die together."

See how netizens reacted to Isreal's photo post with Davido that got people talking:

See how fans responded to Isreal's comment about dying with Davido

@poco_lee:

"Happy 67th birthday in advance."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Loyalty pays, love you Davido."

@naijaeverything:

"Make una help Isreal spell Leave abeg, like we leaf together."

@momuftawu:

"Vibration juju."

@shezygram:

"Juju and his oga."

@kennethmorerichies:

"Wetin con reach fuking shiit for the matter na Bros , you Dey insult your oga abi????"

@maria_anakor3:

"D!e together kee? Bia Israel mind what you write biko."

@johnjoy295:

"Which one be fu*king shiit again."

@naijaeverything:

"HOPE NO BE ME FRUSTRATE EGBON, HE DON EDIT THAT LONG CAPTION TO ONLY HAND."

@yommilicious

"Juju na * Live* Anyway greet Moh Oga for me o."

