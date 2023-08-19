Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has opened up about one thing that scares him the most in life

In a viral video, the DMW boss admitted that he is scared of the moment in his career when things start slowing down

Davido vowed to retire from music before it gets to ha point and this raised a lot of reactions from fans on social media

Nigerian singer Davido has revealed that his greatest fear in life is when his music career starts to go down.

In a video posted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut and spotted by Legit.ng, the Unavailable crooner was heard explaining the reason behind his fear.

According to the singer, he is really scared of the moment in his career when things starts to slow down and people no longer go crazy like they do now when he gets on stage.

Nigerians react as Davido reveals his greatest fear in life. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the DMW boss added that even though everybody goes through it, he never wants to get to that point in his career and that he often jokes with friends that he will retire before he goes sour.

In his words:

“The only thing I’m really scared of is that moment maybe…when I get on stage, people cry, they go crazy. But it’s going to get to a point in my career where it’s going to start slowing down, everybody goes through it, so that’s what I’m really scared of, that point. I never want to get there. I always make a joke to my friends, ‘I’m gonna retire before I turn sour’.”

See the touching video below:

Nigerians react as Davido reveals his greatest fear in life

Shortly after the video of Davido speaking on his greatest fear in life was posted online, a number of netizens reacted to it. Many of them encouraged the singer and noted that people would still be jamming to his songs in old age, while others agreed with his worries.

Read some of their comments below:

sheyebanks:

“Facts. At the end of the day, and after all the glitz and glams, the only important thing will be to leave a legacy that will last you a lifetime. Help as much as you can on your way up too.”

kenepisode1':

““You can’t be a King forever” Davido is a smart man.”

omegafour_:

“OBO no fear, even in your 80s you will still be selling out shows By then we will be showing up to your shows with our children and grandchildren #30BG4life.”

iam_linchpin:

““I’m gonna retire before I get sour” Davido✍️ Always know when to leave the room, even heroes sometimes become the villains in the public eye cos he has done that amazing trick for too long & it’s now boring in the eyes of the public.”

carphy_flinks:

““I’m gonna retire before I turn to sour” deep.”

kessydriz_official:

“Why is this speech so emotional DEEP.”

Mutain05:

“Davido no matter how slow its, the generation you influence n set you rise will forever promote Your name many generations will never forget the name Davido and so I wish for myself.”

iconoflagos:

“Leave the stage when the applause is high. It’s will keep in the heart of everyone forever.”

presh28_:

“Gosh how can you hate this man??? The person must be going through a lot Like How?????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

