Popular Nigerian singer, Spyro, is now in the news after condemning the lyrics of fast-rising star, Shallipopi

While speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Spyro shared his distaste for Shallipopi’s lyrics while noting that it’s where fraud starts from

The Spyro video soon spread on social media and it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Spyro, has now condemned another music star, Shallipopi’s song lyrics.

Just recently, Spyro was a guest on the controversial The Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu as one of its hosts. While there, the Who’s Your Guy crooner explained how Shallipopi’s lyrics could be the beginning of fraud.

According to him, people become what they see and say and for Shallipopi to sing ‘para dey body’ in his Elon Musk song, in no time, fraud will start from here.

Not stopping there, Spyro added that some people hear things and that is all that will stick in their head because they have internalised it and it has gone into their system.

The proudly Christian musician also stated that these days, people expect to see the devil coming with horns but that is not the case because the devil only needs to suggest something in people’s minds.

Spyro said:

“You become what you see and say, if you’re saying ‘para dey body’ before you know,that’s where fraud starts from. E go get the way we go take hear something wey be say you go wake up sef, na that thing go come out from your head because you’ve internalised it, you’ve digested it, it has gone into your system. Once you take it in, e go just put one song for your mind. A lot of attack wey we think say this generation we think devil will come with horn, devil no dey come with horn o, na suggestions, he will just suggest something.”

See the viral video below:

Reactions as Spyro condemns Shallipopi’s lyrics

It did not take long for Spyro’s statements about Shallipopi's lyrics to spark an online debate. A number of people accused the Christian singer of being ‘holier than thou’ despite him reaching fame by working with secular artistes.

Read some of their comments below:

bag_go_tee:

“MR HOLY HOLY THE WAY THIS GUY CLOWNING EHHNNNN. WHY ARE U HERE??? YOU WEY FOR DEY SING GOSPEL SONGS BUT WORLDLY MONEY NO GO LET U REST U DEY ENJOY WORLDLY MONEY””” WORDLY SWAG AND YET U DEY DISCRIMINATE PEOPLE BY WHAT THEY SAY””” HYPOCRISY AT LARGE!!!!!! NOT SAYING U SHOULD NOT DO RIGHT BY GOD BUT LITTLE U CAN SAY WHEN U MINGLE WITH THEM ALREADY. U CANNOT SEPARATE URSELF MY G””” DO YOUR OWN AND LET THEM DO THEIRS. EVERYBODY KNOW THEIR RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD”””.

Tufab:

“This guy no dey talk like this b4 that hit oo. Who’s your guy.. Na wa !!! Let people do their thing oo. U did yours and it worked for u after how many years of being in the industry. Let people shine their own way oo. Holiest guy.”

iamkingdinero1:

“He’s talking too much now , Oya chop belleful make you still correct Davido lyrics too na , allow people do their thing haba.”

iam_dasmart:

“This guy too deh cap.. sing your song and move.”

iam_bellboi:

“Bro got one hit and thinks he’s MJ.”

Lifeoflagos_:

“Spyro you shouldn’t have done this. Why does those who carry religion for head think they are better than the others? This isn’t what Christianity is about in the Bible , Ona dey do this Christianity thing another way.”

Iameniolamyde:

“Spyro, at this point , you’re better off as a moral instruction teacher.”

Djcomputerlove:

“The problem now is that Nigerians will come for this guy even when they know he is saying the truth. You can't be right against someone Nigerians consider their favorite.”

pree_scah:

“Spyro needs to pick a struggle....do Gospel and music and rest o.”

seyishay:

“Spyro, you're doing too much. Rest with your helmet of salvation, please. If you're really serious about this, switch to gospel music. You sing "worldly" music, you feature "worldly" artistes and this is where you draw the line? Dey play.”

oyindamolao_:

“I'm as much as I love the gospel and I love how he's trying to raise an army, Pls don't judge,preach the gospel and don't try to undermine someone's job or judge them. Did you say this about your queen tiwa savage or other big artist or even Asake? Pls live and let's live.”

xpenrry:

“Always acting like he's Saint and you dey wear earrings.”

da_mi_an _wolf:

“What Spyro is trying to say is that "you become what you say to yourself". If you're wise you will understand sha.”

bright _r:

“This guy is always acting like the morality police... very annoying!”

