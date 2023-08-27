A video of Nigerians singer Davido at the club with Kiddwaya as rapper Falz performed on stage has sparked reactions

While Falz did his thing, the BBN All Stars ex-housemate danced off beat on his own as people surrounded him

As people praised Davido for being supportive of everyone, netizens wondered what was wrong with Kiddwaya in the video

Popular Nigerian rapper Falz recently performed at a club and Davido was there showing support as many expected.

While some people rallied around the stage, spraying Falz money as he did his thing, others hug around just enjoying the music and dancing.

One of such people was BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate Kiddwaya who linked up wit the singer almost immediately he got out of the show.

Kidd appeared to be dancing to another song different from what was playing and in the background, Davido unveiled new bundles of money, to continue spraying Falz on stage.

While some netizens commended Davido, others wondered what Kiddwaya was doing in the video.

badu.plug:

"Kiddwaya don trabaye."

blossom_phemouz:

"This OBO too sweet."

kizimege:

"Falz is Real Nigerian .....he is from everywhere..... We are preparing his Title "

jenny.bliss.127648:

"Why kidwaya dey shake head like rat wey enter gutter ‍♀️"

prankhottiee:

"Davido is only i artiste I know who is genuinely happy for others ❤️ very sweet soul "

jewelbaby500:

"Kidwaya no know the song he seems lost "

sassytianah:

"Wetin kiddwaya dey dance, Abi no be him be that"

kenny__xoo:

"Why Kid con dey follow OBO up and down since his eviction na?"

murphyleezy:

"Kidd giving is confused hands Dance moves."

getfit_x_meg:

"Why Kiddwaya the shake head like say na another beat him the hear."

Was Kiddwaya happy about his eviction?

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kiddwaya's eviction from the BBNaija All Stars show came when he needed it the most.

The reality star, in an interview seen online, revealed he was happy the jury that kicked him out chose him instead of Tolanibaj.

According to him, he already wanted out of the N120m race and is happy Tolani was up with him and will get to flourish on the show.

