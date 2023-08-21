Fuji stars KWAM 1, Pasuma, and Osupa, were among the popular celebrities that turned up for Islamic singer Ahmad Alawiye's 50th birthday

A clip from the event, which took place in Lagos, showed the moment Pasuma and Osupa joined KWAM 1 on stage during his live performance

KWAM 1, who was happy to see his junior colleagues, was seen kissing them on the cheeks as fans gushed about the special moment

It appears the supposed rivalry between Fuji stars only exists among their fans and followers, as a recent video from top Islamic singer Ahmad Alawiye Alalubarika's 50th birthday celebration has left many talking.

A clip from the event, which took place in the Ikeja area of Lagos state over the weekend, showed the duo of Pasuma and Saheed Osupa on stage with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, during his stage performance.

KWAM 1 performs at Alawiye's 50 birthday party. Credit: @emiraltyafrica @kingsaheedosupa @officialpasuma

An excited KWAM 1 could be seen bonding with his junior colleagues, who flanked him on the left and right side as he kissed them on the cheek.

The reports revealed that Islamic artists, Nollywood stars, and Fuji musicians stormed Alawiye’s 50th birthday celebration in Lagos.

Netizens react as Pasuma and Osupa join KWAM 1 on stage

Netizens react as Pasuma and Osupa join KWAM 1 on stage

"I don’t know why I’m just laughing this is really love ❤️."

"This is good."

"Best video of the year."

"Fans how market? Two kings."

"You all need to see the whole video, so lovely to watch."

"ALHAJI Dey sing forget."

"Nice to see."

KWAM 1 celebrates new chieftaincy title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kwam 1 celebrated his appointment with a new track title, Ijebu.

The new song by K1 was released to celebrate his new chieftaincy title by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Kwam 1 was appointed the new Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu after his predecessor, Otunba Subomi Balogun, the founder of Nigerian bank FCMB, passed away weeks before the Ojude Oba Day.

