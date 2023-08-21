As more clips from Asake's show in London continue to emerge online, fans of the singer have taken time to hail the artist for being an absolute performer extraordinaire

The singer as ever gave his fans one hell of a show and loads of surprise guest artists from both Nigeria and even the UK

One of the guest artist at the concert that took many by surprise was Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Asake's label boss, Olamide and many more

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It is officially World Asake's Day as the singer trends online across all the social media networks in the Nigerian space.

The Amapiano crooner has set a new record as the sixth Nigerian artist to sell out the 02 Arena single-handedly.

Photos of Asake, Olamide Tiwa Savage and others performing at the 02 Arena. Photo credit: @adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

His Asake Live at 02 Arena show made history also on streaming hitting over 100k streamers from start to finish.

The YBNL artist also gave one hell of a show and brought many of the industry faves out on stage, and clips of those performances have been trending online, with fans gaga over them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Here's a short list of artists that performed at Asake's 02 Arena concert

Olamide

Tiwa Savage

Fridday

Fireboy DML

Shallipopi

DJ Spinall

Yhemo Lee

Poco Lee

Rahman Jago

See clips of Tiwa Savage's performance with Asake:

See the moment Olamide joined Mr Money on stage:

See how clips of Friday performing with Asake:

See the reactions from netizens

@larich_aims:

"Ajeh, Tiwa is the real queen of Afrobeat."

@abidodeen247:

"My Goodness, Olamide living in Asake’s body."

@oriade_xviii:

"I too love this production."

@djfalone:

"I’m so happy for Asake . It’s surreal."

@abefe_____________:

"Not about fooling on twerking girls on stage ⚠️this one sweet me."

@abdulldaddy:

"Shebi dem say with Yoruba e no go, go far? Omo oro! Wonti ge e tie lo."

@haggiotti:

"Asake needs to upgrade his stage performances. He needs to be watching burns boy. Asake is a fantastic musician."

@therealjaybreeze:

"If I knew he Fridayy was coming thats more reason to be there …I don rinse this song."

@hopeconsult__:

"Asake can not go far because he’s using Yoruba to sing, where una dey???"

@kingstudiio:

"That was a very good concert bruh! I love every sec of it! Like, he brought out Light House Family and Fridayy, I didn’t see that coming at all!"

Asake drops from Helicopter for 02 Arena show, clips trend, fans go gaga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Asake recently delivered a stellar performance at his 02 Arena music concert, and clips from the show have been making headlines.

Asake is the sixth Nigerian singer to repeatedly sell out the 02 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Asake's entrance for his latest show at the 02 was one of the major highlights of the concert as the singer was seen arriving on stage for the show from a helicopter in the middle of the auditorium.

Source: Legit.ng