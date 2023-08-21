Charly Boy has warned that LP presidential candidate Peter Obi's supporters will not accept an election rerun

The Nigerian singer and a prominent supporter of Obi said the court had previously ruled in favour of politicians without requiring a new election

Charly Boy's statement comes as Nigerians await the final verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian maverick singer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has warned that supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not accept a rerun of the election.

Charly Boy, who is one of the popular supporters of Obi, stated this in a tweet on Sunday, August 20.

Ahead of the verdict of the presidential election tribunal, Charly Boy says Peter Obi’s supporters won’t accept rerun poll. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @officialABAT, @AreaFada1

Source: Twitter

According to him, the court has given judgment in favour of other politicians without ordering a rerun in the past, insisting that Obi’s case won’t be different.

"We Refuse, Reject And Condemn A Rerun.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"If they, the judiciary, did it for ROTIMI AMAECHI of Rivers State and they also did even greater wonders for HOPE UZODINMMA of Imo state;

"Surely, they can do even greater for PETER OBI. What is good for the goose is good …#NoToRerun," Charly Boy tweeted.

2023 presidency: Peter Obi, Atiku versus Tinubu

Legit.ng notes that Charly Boy posted the tweet as Nigerians await the final verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

President Bola Tinubu Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The PDP candidate polled 6,984,520 votes to come second, while Obi scored 6,101,533 votes. However, both Atiku and Obi claimed they won the election and are challenging Tinubu's victory in court.

2023 presidency: Cardinal Onaiyekan advises Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, said Nigerians have to accept whatever decision the Supreme Court makes on the 2023 presidential elections.

The cleric stated this on Saturday, August 19, at the 10th Convention of the Catholic Men Organisation, Lagos Archdiocese, held at St Gregory’s College, Ikoyi.

Speaking further, Cardinal Onaiyekan said all eyes were still on the courts.

Source: Legit.ng