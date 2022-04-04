ID Africa Reveals Media Partners for NECLive9

As African creators, producers, musicians, and other proponents of the continent’s entertainment and creative industry prepare for the ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive), the conference organizers, ID Africa have announced Legit.ng, Trace, Big Cabal Media, MTV Base, Hip TV and Africa Movie Channel as media partners for the conference.

NECLive will return as a hybrid event on Friday, April 29, 2022, and the media partners will provide media support through their prestigious platforms to reach millions across the continent and beyond.

Legit.ng , a platform founded in 2012 is a Nigerian digital media platform that shares the latest Nigerian news in both Hausa and English languages. Currently, Legit.ng is Facebook's largest publisher in Africa with followers reaching up to 11.4 million (News Whip), and Alexa top ranking website in Nigeria reaching over 10 million unique website users.

Trace TV is expected to help the event reach over 20 million people watching on the respected channel and other Cable TV.

Trace TV has been a proponent of African talent, creativity and entertainment. With a nearly 350 million fan base, Trace TV is expected to help the event reach over 20 million people watching on the respected channel and other Cable TV.

Big Cabal Media through its youth-centric platforms, Zikoko and Tech Cabal, will be providing full media coverage.

MTV Base is a 24-hour music channel and youth entertainment brand. Hip TV is Africa’s leading urban music, culture, and lifestyle channel founded in July 2007 by Ayo Animashaun and has consistently supported the annual conference.

AMC has been a proponent of African talent, initiatives, creatives and entertainment. Launched in February 2005 as African Movie Channel UK Limited, AMC started operation in April 2006 as a channel dedicated to top-quality Nollywood and other African movies.

Since its inception in 2013, NECLive has been pivotal in driving the industry’s success by engaging relevant bodies and key players. This year’s edition themed Sustaining The Africa Momentum, will have key players in the entertainment industry share their experiences, ask thought-provoking questions, brainstorm and seek to proffer solutions to the challenges facing the industry, and ensure the sustainability of the progress being made.

With over 470 speakers and panelists, 70 exhibitions and brands, 14,000 physical attendees spread across the successful eighth editions of NECLive, ID Africa is organizing NECLive9 in partnership with prestigious companies, including Hip TV, MTV Base, African Movie Channel, Trace TV, AV Edge, Huce Valeris, The GreenRoom Nigeria, Mirus Events Landmark, MultiChoice, Legit.ng, Plaqad, BHM, and X3M Ideas.

