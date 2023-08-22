Former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has shared his thoughts on the imbroglio in coup-hit Niger Republic

El-Rufai said the people of Niger Republic are the same as those living in Northern Nigeria

The former governor asked ECOWAS to "bend therefore over backward to avoid a civil war between brothers"

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, August 22, warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against going to war with coup-hit Niger Republic.

El-Rufai noted, "Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria”.

The ex-governor added that President Bola Tinubu-led ECOWAS should “avoid this civil war between brothers”.

El-Rufai advises ECOWAS against going to war with Niger. Photo credits: Nasir El-Rufai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ecowas - Cedeao

Source: Facebook

Coup: Niger, Northern Nigeria are brothers -- El Rufai

Alluding to an old music album, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain shared his thoughts via his verified Twitter handle.

El-Rufai is an ally of President Bola Tinubu, the current chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He wrote:

“As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits - ‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers.

“Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria. Let us bend therefore over backwards to avoid this civil war between brothers.”

