A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of a little girl begging in the streets of Port Harcourt

The little girl had earlier made headlines on several social media platforms after begging with 'slangs'

Following the video, many netizens donated money for her and it was believed that she would leave the streets after that

Social media has been abuzz after a new video of a little beggar named Aisha surfaced on the TikTok app.

Aisha made headlines some months ago after a video showed her hyping a man using 'slangs'.

Lady bumps into viral little beggar on the road Photo credit: @angelvivi02/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Concerned Nigerians who believed she was a smart child donated for her when her first video went viral.

However, it seems that Aisha is either still struggling to make ends meet as a new video shows her begging for alms.

The video was captured by a TikTok user, @angelvivi02, who was shocked to see Aisha still begging for alms.

In the video, Aisha did her best to beg for alms but when she noticed that the money wasn't forthcoming, she switched and decided to give money to the lady instead.

Reactions as lady captures Aisha begging again in Port Harcourt

The video has since gone viral with netizens expressing their sadness at Aisha's situation and calling for more support for beggars in the city.

@chibest said:

“She is always at that Rumuokoro.”

@beautytamunotonye said:

“Cute.”

@Rita reacted:

“Wow she is even generous.”

@kenzo said:

“Y people never help dis gal.”

@Unstoppable said:

“Another update you go come say she get good heart then you come dancing double am.”

@AG Ba Ni said:

“She notice the camera, this children sharp enhhh.”

@syntther___ commented:

"These beggars no dey ever Gree leave street o. You go help them tire."

Watch the video below:

Little girl uses slangs to beg on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has earned accolades from netizens after showing off her smartness on the road. The child beggar spotted a man whom she felt was rich enough to bless her with cash, and she decided to approach him.

She rushed after him and used slangs to hype him and appeal for funds from him. The young man who was shocked over her perfect use of slangs brought out his phone to record the moment. "Senior man change am for your smallie na. Abeg. Your face show your shoe shine", she pleaded.

@potepitakwa26 reacted: "This same girl once gave me money when I told I I don't have money and am hungry, then she gave me 100 Naira so I gave her all the money with me."

Source: Legit.ng