Despite his age, Nigerian singer Rema shocked his fans at a recent show with how he handled disrespect

The singer, after reportedly performing two songs, decided to end his show over the unsatisfactory venue

While some netizens called out the singer for feeling too big, others commended him for putting fans' safety first

A video of Rema apologising to his fans and promising to reschedule his show in Atlanta has sparked mixed reactions.

The singer was seen on stage expressing how the organisers who provided the venue disrespected him and Afrobeats.

Rema ended his show in Atlanta, sparking reactions. Photo credit: @heisrema/@culturecustodian

Source: Instagram

Rema rocked a hooded jacket, and according to reports, he complained about how hot the venue was.

The disgruntled crowd shouted after the Charm crooner walked off the stage after two songs.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rema's video

The video sparked mixed reactions among netizens, and people shared different opinions.

Read the comments gathered below:

tipsybanks_dtr:

"Plot twist: he did it for his fan make people no go faint Abi die cus of no ventilation.. as a Naija boy you go first avoid problem:joy:, prevention is better than cure. Before headline go read tomorrow 6 fan died at Rema show and they will start canceling him."

yng_kln:

"People looking at him like he coo coo crazy but they don’t let Travis rest till this day."

kom4thzone:

"Complaining about the hot weather while wearing a full hoodie smh."

faraimajor:

"I get the frustration but dude don’t let that one song go to your head. Perform and complain later. U not that guy yet."

thatboy_west:

"Person wey steal him own Guy laptop."

akhigbeikhilor:

"He should've managed it, complain later because of his fans."

ifada_jur:

"Make person die when he da perform make them use am end his career… Travis Scott never still drink water drop cup till now."

stephofwallstreet:

"I don’t blame him! What kind of stage is that selfthe venue must be worse."

blackboyben_:

"This small boy ehn."

gentuu_exchange:

"D stage be like front of class."

