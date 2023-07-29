Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has caused a buzz with a sweet video of her and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie

In the video, the movie star was seen joking about how camera shy her husband is as she made him feature in her video

The cute video of the celebrity couple raised a series of interesting comments from fans about men who are camera shy

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has once again shared an adorable video of herself with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a heartwarming clip of her trying to get her husband to come on camera despite him being shy.

In the video, Mercy was seen adjusting her dress on camera when she started to speak about how someone would be married to a fine and successful man and would not pose with him on camera.

Fans react to cute video of Mercy Johnson and camera shy husband. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The actress then called on her politician husband to join her on camera before going ahead to gush about his handsomeness to the person behind the camera.

Prince Okojie came on screen and looked shy as he joined in on his wife’s video. He had a small smile on his face as he indulged Mercy Johnson.

In the caption of the cute video, Mercy explained that she needs to get her gentleman husband to be thugged up for the camera.

She wrote:

“Congratulations Hon. @princeodiokojie . Many more wins....meanwhile the shyness never commot finish I need to do more to get this Gentleman completely thugged for the camera..”

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react to cute video of Mercy Johnson trying to get her shy husband on camera

Mercy Johnson’s cute video with her husband amused a number of her fans and some of them took to her comment section to express themselves.

Read what they had to say below:

rosedarls_hair_emporium:

“Why are most men not camera friendly.”

On_judith:

“Camera is a no go zone for him.”

fateezanna:

“Leave our shy guy alone, you too like wahala .”

okukubeautyhub:

“Most beautiful couple ❤️.”

lydiaampah:

“Aww hubby looks shy.”

kilo.gram1:

“Power couple!!!! ”

chinyere.ohazurume:

“he is so shy God bless you the okojies.”

karen.richrdson_:

“I love you my Queen, may God continue to bless you and your family.”

