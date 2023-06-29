Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy trends online after clips from his show in the Caribbean country St.Kitts and Nevis trends

Burna Boy was seen in a clip speaking to one of the organisers of the event, who noted that the singer had just made history

The African Giant responded to a comment by the organiser who said the singer doesn't get his credits due to him

Renowned Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy has set tongues wagging online after a clip of him backstage at his recent show in the Caribbean Island, St Kitts and Nevis trends.

In the viral clip, Burna was heard acknowledging a statement made by one of the show organisers who said he doesn't get enough credit for his exploits.

Singer Burna Boy stirs emotions as he compares himself to Jesus, noting he doesn't get the credit due to him.

Source: Instagram

The man said that, at the moment, Burna is no longer just representing Afrobeat internationally. Instead, he is currently pushing for global domination of the genre.

The Nigerian singer reacted to the comment by the show organiser, noting that he knows he doesn't get his due while drawing a parallel of how he is treated to Jesus, noting that the Christian messiah never got his credit until he died.

Watch the moment Burna Boy made that statement below:

See another clip of the singer talking about him always believing in himself:

See some of the reactions that the clip stirred

@khelvin_slim:

"Burna boy na high star nor worry ❤️ currently no artist in Nigeria is doing it big like he is right now. Give am he flowers he over deserve am Odogwu nor fit lie give us at all ❤️❤️❤️ too wavy."

@mary_buthelezi:

"Sentiments apart, Burnaboy has taken the culture to a new height. Selling out arenas now stadiums it's an unbelievable achievement.. he deserves all the praise.. he has become a global superstar."

@menser_big4l:

"Don’t complain don’t explain Just Believe."

@tohab_:

"When your mother is behind you,you can never fall."

@pitakwa_of_uyo:

"Don't pregnant multiple women just believe."

@oluwaseunokungbowa:

"Burna is the biggest and best artist in the world right now and that's just facts, however he won't receive his flowers because he is from Africa and doing things only artists like Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars have done."

@michael_o_122:

"We still prefer Davido."

@prettydiva404:

"001 still the best no cap."

