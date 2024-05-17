Renowned Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, disclosed some entertaining facts about himself to his fans

Adekunle is known for keeping his Snapchat family engaged with advice, skincare, funny stories, and just generally cruising

His most recent snap saw him provide answers to a fan's question on five interesting truths that nobody knows about him

Adekunle Gold is always in high spirits, which is one of the reasons his fans are smitten with him. Apart from being a singer, he is an embodiment of entertainment.

A recent clip of him has gone viral on social media. It revealed some relatable facts about the singer's childhood, and his fans cannot get enough.

Simi's hubby, Adekunle, reveals his challenge with maths Credit: @adekunlegold

What subject does Adekunle Gold struggle with?

Simi's husband, Adekunle Gold, shared his struggles with mathematics while growing up. According to his now-viral video, his father got him a maths teacher from JSS1 to SS3, and he still was not catching up.

The father of one concluded that it was not his calling. Although he claimed not to know maths, he affirmed his knowledge of money.

Watch Adekunle's video below:

Recall that Adekunle Gold divulged via his Snap that Yoruba actress Wumi Toriola was his favourite among the multitude. He backed up his statement by sharing a clip of her movie, boldly captioning her as someone whose movies interest him.

Some of his fans found his revelation amusing, as they also shared their likeness for the said thespian.

Nigerians react to Adekunle's video

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@ehiglamoure:

"Pls What's he's snap name?"

@dttransports:

"This maths thing was a pandemic all my secondary school time. I tried but it was always 3/10 or 0/10 I swear it was that bad. Make government cancel maths abeeegg! It almost gave me mental problem."

@officialteemiller:

"That maths own, we gather dey."

@goodiesculinary:

"I don’t know maths, but I know moneyyyyy."

@feminine_secretts:

"Simi really married her match in werey."

@wolicomplex:

"And we wey do math do further mathematics join and even advance mathematics Dey here."

Adekunle Gold visits Khaid in hospital

Afrobeat crooner, Adekunle Gold melted hearts when he visited his junior colleague, Khaid, who has been hospitalized for a while.

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer was sent straight to the hospital just hours after landing in Lagos, Nigeria.

Although the visit was short, Nigerians applauded him for his compassion.

