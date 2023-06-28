Davido is currently trending on social media as a US-based lady Anita revealed he got her pregnant and showed proof

As netizens drag Davido with different reactions, a lot of people wonder why Burna Boy doesn't have any baby mama drama

An old tweet of the self-acclaimed African Giant talking about how he won't have kids if he won't settle with the mother has surfaced

As Davido is being dragged online for getting a US-based lady Anita pregnant, netizens wondered how Burna Boy has managed to remain baby mama free.

Fans of the singer dug up an old tweet from the singer in which he revealed what it will take for him to have a child.

According to Burna Boy, he wants to be a good parent as his parents have been to him and his sisters.

Burna Boy added that he won't have children until he is confident of his stability and willingness to settle with the mother of his kids.

Netizens react to Burna Boy's old tweet

The singer's old post got netizens praising him for being a disciplined man.

chym_amaka_:

"Odogwu for a reason so don't compare him with some odiegwus."

nengiscollection:

"That’s a disciplined man right there."

veevogee:

"If you like call Burna Anything. I just want you to know that some people has set standards for themselves and wouldn’t compromise no matter what."

rosythrone:

"I see no reason not to respect Burna boy, indeed he’s well trained by his mother! Real example of a public figure."

chyomsss:

"As a man and you have control over your third leg?! ....... you have solved 90% of your problems."

sir_eltee:

"Seriously, this is how it should be. Responsible people understand the impact of their decisions on themselves, others, and the environment."

sharonofficial126:

"Burna boy is a disciplined man Odogwu nor Dey misbehave."

fabulosgloria:

"I have so much respect for Burna, his mother, his entire family unit. It's so clear the young man was well raised and is grounded. Having a good family support system is everything. Even Wizzy has that too. See how they curtailed his excesses and youthful exuberance earlier on."

Davido's alleged pregnant baby mama Anita shares singer's phone number

Anita Brown set the internet on fire when she came out with claims of being pregnant for Nigerian singer, Davido.

In a tweet, the US businesswoman shared a screenshot of the singer's American phone number.

She posted the number and advised fans to get the truth from the singer directly.

