It has been celebration galore for the Ogulu family after Burna Boy recently made history as the first African artiste to sell out a European 80,000-capacity stadium

Burna, along with his mum and sister, were seen in a trending clip online toasting their recent success after the singer received a golden plaque of honour

The golden plaque was given to the singers by the managers of the London Stadium for the singer's recent immaculate achievement

It was a show of immense joy and celebration within the Ogulu family after Damini, better known as Burna Boy, set the record as the first African artist to sell out an 80k stadium for a musical concert.

The managers of the London Stadium recognised the immaculate achievement by awarding Burna Boy with a golden plaque of honour for making history at their facility.

Reactions as Burna Boy receives a golden plaque as he makes history as the first African artist to sell out an 80k-capacity stadium in Europe. Photo credit: @burnaboyworld/notjustok

In a trending clip making the rounds online, Burna Boy, his mum, and his sister were seen toasting as they popped champagne for achieving such a monumental feat.

Watch the clip celebration clip below:

Burna Boy becomes 1st African artiste to sell out 80k-capacity stadium in London UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Grammy-winning superstar, Burna Boy, has once again achieved an applaudable feat, and his fans are going crazy with excitement.

The African Giant sold out an 80,000-capacity Stadium in London, UK, making him the first African artiste to solo headline a UK stadium and sell out the London Stadium.

A part of Burna’s Love, Damini Tour, the concert was held on Saturday, June 3, with thrilling performances from the singer and international acts like JHus, Stormzy, Dave, and more.

