BBNaija reality star Tacha is one of the celebrities who shared their opinion following allegations of Davido impregnating two ladies

Tacha, who disclosed how saddened she was by the news, blamed the singer's management, adding that they ought to be close to him

The reality star's statement has fueled mixed reactions as some netizens insisted Davido should take responsibility for his actions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tacha Akide has sent a message to music star Davido's management as she joined the list of celebrities who have reacted to the claims of him impregnating an American lady Anita and French lady Ivanna Bay.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Tacha expressed how saddened she was by the allegations Davido is the pride of many.

Tacha says Davido is a pride to many. Credit: @symply_tacha @davido

Source: Instagram

The reality star also called on Davido's team to do better, as they were supposed to be aware of his moves.

Tacha tweeted:

“This one pain me sha. People on his team need to do better becauseeeeeee na our IDAN be that”.

"Team suppose know where Idan Dey at every given point in TIME!! Team suppose dey Idan WhatsApp! Team suppose dey Idan IG & TWITTER !! Not everytime vibes and INSHALLA"

See her tweets below:

Netizens react as Tacha says Davido's team need to do better

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

travel_doctorr:

"Only legends would understand Tacha’s points. She is not talking about controlling but doing the small small things that would keep him out of these kind of troubles. Like careless receipts are just everywhere ‍♀️‍♀️."

_deagram:

"Well Tacha made good points. People you surround yourself with make huge impact on your lifestyle. He must re-examine his team."

only1brytos:

"Oh Tacha too is smart, this is the same thing I said. As in him team no just try at all."

avediamond:

"We are talking of a full grown man here, not a toddler. He’s responsible for his actions. TEAM or NO TEAM."

sweeeeeeeeetsarah:

"Everyone is pushing the the blame on everyone except Davido himself. Cut the sentiments."

aprilboldchic:

"When it was Yul they called it jazz o now it’s Davido all of us are just defending him and blaming chioma, the alleged baby mamas and his lawyer now it is his team Omo ehn if Nigerians love you ehn you can never do wrong in their hypocritical eyes!!!."

Source: Legit.ng