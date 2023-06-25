Nigerian singer turned pastor Banky W went about his normal Sunday activities even though he is trending online

The father of one was called out for getting his side chic pregnant according to reports by blogger, Gistlover

In a new video that has gone viral, the pastor told his congregation that the devil did not want them to listen to his preaching for the service

Despite the controversial takes over the rumour that Banky W allegedly cheated on his wife, the singer turned politician/pastor showed up in church.

During his sermon, Banky told the congregation that the devil did not want them to listen to the message he was about to preach.

According to him, there was an attack when he started the series he had been preaching and also at that moment, presumably referring to the cheating allegations.

The pastor assured his people that the devil that had been trying is a liar and God is in control.

Watch the video below:

In another clip still during his sermon, Banky W thanked God for his wife who has been a great source of blessing, and the right person he can share his struggles with.

He made the statement while preaching the importance of choosing the right partners in life.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Banky W's videos

People knocked the p[astor for turning the blame on the devil and demanded to know if he cheated on his wife or not.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

official_ose007:

"Preek nor get shoulder, if you put am, e go enter… praise thy lord somebody."

thechefajfoodhub:

"Make una no vex o is he a Pastor now? As in does he pastor a church now? I’m genuinely asking."

only1omelly:

"Devil don really suffer for Nigerian men"

kodiateliers:

"Listened to him preach today. All I can say is God be praised."

emmanuella_elmar:

"Because the devil already knows who the real devil has been Nigerian men leave me alone."

brendachukwu:

"Oga you cheat Abi you no cheat? Leave devil out of this one."

me_mogul_:

"Adesua listen to me my darling .don't leave your husband for any rumour or daughter of Jezebel. Everybody get their own for body. God will strengthen your marriage and give both of you the wisdom to handle lies from the pit of hell."

ngalakwesiliekwesi:

"Always easy for them to manipulate the women ,see as she dey laugh small praise she don forgive the cheating man."

ikeoluwa_abby:

"Mtcheew. Oga u cheat Abi u no cheat."

