Talented, fast-rising singer Joeboy prophesied into his career at the early stages and stated that any day he met with Afrobeats icon Wizkid was a sign that he would be great on his path

While acknowledging Wizkid’s tremendous impact in the music industry as a young artist, he stated that the superstar brought change to the music business

Joeboy insinuated that meeting Wizkid in 2018 propelled him to chase and build his career like never before

Nigerian fast-rising Joeboy has revealed the moment he took his career seriously after realising he was on the right path.

The Body and Soul Hitmaker disclosed this on one of his podcast episodes featuring his colleague Odumodublvck.

Pictures of Wizkid and Joeboy Credit: @wizkid, @joeboyofficial

Source: Instagram

Joeboy stated that he determined early on in his career that if he ever met Wizkid, he would know he was on the right track.

"I talk say the day wey I go meet Wizkid, I go know for sure say I go make am. So in 2018, I follow Mr Eazi go one show. That time I dey always Eazi back, like I dey always dey the shadows, dey observe, dey watch.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"So I dey stand for one corner na, Eazi and Wizkid dey the other side. Wizkid come lokk me say make I come. I was looking back, saying, no be me e dey follow talk sef. But Wizkid say na me e dey call, ne em come follow me talk. That was when I decided to just go in. That was the sign I needed."

Speaking further, he said Wizkid made young talents believe so much in themselves.

"He made artists know that I can be young and be popping. That is one thing I really appreciate about him… After Wiz, young talents started working hard to be heard."

See his video below

Netizens react to Joe Boy’s video praising Wizkid

bigoxama:

"Wizkid paved the way for Young boys/ Teenagers."

iam_elobyte1:

"Thanks for giving him his flowers ."

monalisa_cyprian:

"I still don’t understand why they compare wizkid to any Nigerian artist tho ‍♀️. Big wiz paved the fcking way just him. Don’t attach him with anybody. He’s his own person."

dirantoberd:

"Respect is earned not bought Wizkid is the Goat."

akumhits:

"There were people we lead Wiz about back in the days, teaching him the ropes FC be calming down."

Joeboy says Portable is his role model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Joeboy got people talking with a revelation he made to his fans during an online conversation.

The singer revealed to his fans that the biggest role model he looks up to within the Nigerian music industry is the controversial singer, Portable.

However, fans reacted to the comment, noting that what Joeboy said was subtle shade aimed at the Afrostreet singer.

Source: Legit.ng