A comment by one of Nigeria's finest young Afrobeat singer, Joeboy about controversial singer Portable, has sparked a massive reaction online.

Joeboy had noted during a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter that his biggest role model that he looks up to within the Nigerian music industry was Portable.

Nigerian singer, Joeboy has gone viral online after he revealed that controversial singer, Portable is his role model. Photo credit:@portablebaeby/@joeboyofficial

Source: Instagram

The alcohol singer who is signed to Mr Eazi's record label, EmPawa double down when his fans queried him further as to why he would choose Portable as his role model.

However, some people have said Joeboy wasn't being serious with his comment about Portable being his role model. Some netizens have said it is a shade aimed at Portable, not a statement that should be taken seriously.

See Joeboy's post about Portable being his role model:

See how netizens reacted to Joeboy's comment about Portable being his role model

@veranemaxwell:

"If portable come for u now Area go talk say he don start him razz character."

@_foreverwinnie_:

"Portable na my motivation."

@rolex__ife_adigo_mma:

"Portable na my ancestor."

@girlie__vi:

"Prolly throwing shade at him..let portable nor catch u o."

@sapiosxxual_:

"Portable has influenced me in some kind of way, his view abt the world is totally different from his co-celeb.. he wears whatever he wants, this is real life not Gramlife..."

@jossy_officcial:

"Na my role model be that now o no cap Portable for president."

@ika_promoter:

"Portable is everyone role Model. No cap."

@el_mubarak49:

"But na so don jazzy de use ham as example for in crew fha."

