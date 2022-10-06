Nigerian singer Joeboy has clapped back at a Twitter user who raised doubts about him having up to N50 million in his account

This comes after veteran singer Asa sued Joeboy to the tune of N300 million for copyright infringement

The singer's response to the Twitter user has sparked funny reactions from many of his fans and followers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian talented singer Joeboy has dropped a hint about his net worth after a Twitter user identified as @thesilvapr raised doubts about how rich he is.

While responding to some of Joeboy's fans who claimed the singer has more than N300 million in his account, the Twitter user said she doubted he has up to N50 million.

Joeboy replies lady who doubted his networth. Credit: @joeboy

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"I doubt if Joeboy has up to 50m in his account sha, all the 'he get more than 300m' talk na cap fr."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reacting, Joeboy wrote:

"You go just open your mouth waa."

See their exchange below:

Fans react as Joeboy replies Twitter user who doubts his net worth

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ogbdeyforyou:

"You suppose deck dey werey."

yourjamal01::

"$69,000 you say?? I am not joeboy and i know what i have!! You guys underrating our musicians a lot."

biq_mel:

"Wait fess, be like na vuwulence I dey sight so ."

kemz_kemzy:

"Person wey dey ask,fit no even get life to start with it ."

cnn_adugbo:

"You wey ask, you get 10k for aza to start with You wey no get life sef."

official.wiseboy:

"Joeboy no small ooo, dey deceive yourself."

moh_fine:

"Some people specialize on calculating how much money you are worth ."

Asa sues Joeboy over copyright infringement

Singer, Asa, was at loggerheads with her junior colleague, Joeboy, and she chose to deal with him legally.

The several hits maker filed a lawsuit against Joeboy for using her composition in his song Contour, and she demanded 60% of the earnings from the song.

She also demanded a public apology and for the song to be taken down from all streaming platforms in the next 24 hours.

Source: Legit.ng