A Nigerian man could not contain his excitement when he saw Davido in a supermarket's parking lot

The man shouted "OBO!" as he followed the singer into the supermarket to film him shopping and paying at the cashier

Bodyguards tried to keep orderliness as people milled around the singer and wanted to get his attention

A young Nigerian man was happy when he realised he had parked beside Davido's new Maybach car in a video.

As the Timeless crooner came out and approached a supermarket, the man said he was no longer interested in leaving.

The happy man left his car, and followed Davido inside the supermarket. Photo source: @fanzeedaniel

Source: TikTok

He excitedly followed Davido inside. He kept shouting "OBO! OBO!". The man filmed him as the singer tried to settle his bills at the cashier. Even the supermarket cashiers were happy to see a star.

When the singer stepped into the park, many people were around him and wanted to get closer to Davido.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man said:

"After seeing David’s maybach, benz come be like Toyota Camry."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mhiz blessing said:

"Belike this my OBO one Dey carry body now ohh."

Durô Tïmî said:

"Na only me never see OBO dis year, hope am still alive bayii."

Mzposh said:

"I dunno if it’s just me , I can’t shout or go close when I see any celebrity. I just admire from afar . Make the bouncers no go embarrass me."

Slatt said:

"That cashier go ThankGod say she go work that day."

Raymond 942 said:

"Omor celebrity lifestyle no easy oo ..so my OBO no fit go buy something in peace again."

Mide said:

"See how I dey smile like mumu because of OBO."

user505248411259 said:

"To see obo dey give joy trust me."

FAB said:

"Watin Carry obo come outside for this kind night come buy drinks."

AdA aMaKa said:

"Front of where I work!!! I go stay reach night timeeee."

Lady excited to see Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady, @moyoreigns, could not contain her excitement when she met Davido for the first time.

A video she shared captured him as he walked into a bar. As Davido passed by, he tapped the back of a lady many believed to be her. The Timeless crooner attracted much attention.

People rejoiced to see Davido & Chioma in church

In similar news, a young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @lil_tifeh went online to share a video of when Davido and Chioma attended her church, Powerlink Chapel in Lekki.

The lady quickly rushed to their front to make a video. At some point, the lady removed her church scarf so that she can look prettier as she pouted towards the camera.

Source: Legit.ng