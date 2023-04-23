"Children are beautiful gifts from God," these were Portable's words after he welcomed his fourth child from his third baby mama.

2baba, Flavour, Timaya and several other Nigerian artists fall into this category of celebrities who have chosen to repopulate mother earth with their offspring and have decided to do so with more than one woman.

Legit.ng, in this piece, has created an index of the seven most popular Nigerian singers with children with multiple baby mamas. Photo credit: wizkidayo/@2baba/@olamide

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian singers and music stars who helped make the baby mama syndrome a popular phenomenon.

A few you might know, but there are others amongst the eight listed in this article you might not know that have multiple children with different women.

1. 2face Innocent Idibia has three baby mama:

One of the very first contemporary Afrobeat musicians who made it popular for a singer to have multiple children with more than one woman is veteran AfroReggae artist 2Face Idibia aka 2baba.

Innocent Idibia has eight kids with three different women. His current wife, Annie Macaulay, before they got married, had two kids for him, both girls.

Meanwhile, 2Face's eldest kids were birthed by Pero Adeniyi, his former manager; the pair have four kids together.

Also, 2Baba shares two boys with Sunmbo Ajaba, who remarried Pastor David Adeoye of Royalty Center.

2. Timaya has four kids with three different women:

Ace Nigerian musician Timaya is another famous Afrobeat singer with more than one child with multiple women.

He shares two kids with his long-time girlfriend, Barbara. Timaya has one child with another woman named Tama, and Dunnie Onasanya birthed his first child.

3. Wizkid has four kids from three women:

Afrobeat maestro Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, is one of the new generation singers that continued the trend from 2Face and Timaya.

Tifeoluwa is Wizkid's first son, and he shares him with his first baby mama, Shola Ogudu. At the same time, his second son, Ayodeji, was born by Binta Diallo.

While his manager Jada Pollock is the mother of Zion, his third and fourth son.

4. Davido has four kids with four baby mamas, but one is deceased:

DMW boss Davido is one of the most famous Nigerian artists with multiple baby mamas. He almost single-handedly made it fashionable.

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is the cousin of ace media mogul Dele Momodu. They shared a daughter together, Imade.

While his second daughter, Amanda, is a product of his love affair with Mandy. Before his recent passing, Ifeanyi was probably his favourite, most popular acclaim child of the singer, which he had before wedlock with Chioma Rowland.

Davido also has another son, Dawson, with a UK-based make-up artist Larissa Yasmin.

5. Olamide has one child outside his marriage:

Famous Nigerian rapper and singer Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddosneh, isn't particularly famous for his sexual escapades, but he also slipped once.

Olamide has one child outside of his marriage to Aisha Adebukunmi, with a former radio show host on Beats 99.9Fm, Maria Okanrende.

6. Flavour Nabania is the man with several beauty pageants as his woman:

Ace Igbo-born Nigerian Highlife crooner Flavour Nabania is another Nigerian singer who has chosen to spread his seeds with more than one woman.

The singer, however, has a unique taste in women who are either ex-MBGN beauty pageants or winners.

Flavour has three kids with two different baby mamas, his first with Anna Banner and his second and third daughter with Sandra Okagbue.

7. Portable is the newborn Fela, the father of many:

Controversial Afro-street pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, is another Nigerian singer who seems to be on a mission spread his seeds as far as possible.

The Zazu crooner has four kids with multiple women—his first two with his first baby mama and one with his current wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi.

Portable's youngest was recently given birth to by his youngest baby mama, Honey Berry.

