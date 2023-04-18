Nigerian musician Chinedu Okolie, better known as Flavour, celebrated the birthday of his adopted son, Semah Weifur

The visually impaired young man clocked a new age on Monday, April 17, as Flavour and his three beautiful daughters made his day

The Afro-highlife singer took to social media to share a montage of what went down on the young champ’s birthday

It was a celebration galore as Nigerian Afro-highlife singer Flavour marked the birthday of his visually impaired adopted son, Semah Weifur.

The singer took to social media to share a montage of how Semah’s special day was grand and opulent.

Flavour and his three daughters celebrated his adopted son Semah's birthday Credit: @flavour @semahgweiifur

Source: Instagram

They visited the youngster earlier that day and later had fun in an extravagant restaurant.

In the caption of his post, Flavour prayed for the young champ while reaffirming his fatherly affection. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Happy Birthday Son ❤️, More Life and God’s blessings!"

Watch Flavour's video below:

Reactions to Semah's birthday

amyskitchenandtreats:

"This video made my entire day father and son and kid sisters with sooo much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

splendstar:

"Flavorrrrrrchukwu❤️....... God bless you man. These are the kind of things that force Gods blessings on human..... you will walk and never Stumble ijele. Happy birthday to your son."

anderingher6:

"Pure love, be this."

obiageriobiageri:

"Happy birthday to ur son, may God bless you for all ur good works."

mabelmettle:

"You've really added flavor to your son. Happy birthday to him and God bless your family."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"This video made my entire day father and son and kid sisters with sooo much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

unapologetic_sina:

"I just love d bond between your first daughter and second daughter, they really made a good team.... happy birthday to ur son."

Flavour meets Semah's mother In 2018,

Legit.ng reported that Flavour visited the mother of his visually-impaired adopted son, Semah.

A video of the singer and Semah's mum surfaced online, making many people emotional.

Semah couldn't contain his excitement after setting eyes on his father and immediately threw his arms around him to the delight of the people around him.

Source: Legit.ng