Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide’s alleged baby mama and media personality, Maria Okan, has spoken on being a single mother

On social media, she shared a short video explaining how she got pregnant and discovered she would have to raise the child on her own

Maria however celebrated moving to the UK and now being a producer at a top radio station and this caused a buzz

Popular Nigerian media personality and rapper Olamide’s alleged baby mama, Maria Okan, has caused a buzz on social media with her recent post

The journalist chronicled her life as a single mother in the UK in a short video currently making the rounds online.

Taking to her Instagram page, Maria shared a video where she recounted how she relocated to the UK from Nigeria while pregnant with her first child.

Olamide's alleged baby mama Maria Okan says she had to raise child alone. Photos: @olamide, @mariaokan

According to her, she discovered halfway through the pregnancy that she will have to raise the child on her own.

Maria continued that after she had her daughter, she started her career from scratch in the UK and is now the producer and presenter of the first Afrobeats news roundup show at BBC 1Xtra.

Not stopping there, the single mother took to her caption to explain how much of a big win it was for her.

She wrote:

“I’m SCREAMING with joy!!! I’m the presenter & producer of the “Afrobeats Roundup with Maria” on BBC 1Xtra!!!

It’s the FIRST EVER Afrobeats news segment on the BBC 1Xtra platform!!!

This means so much to me for too many reasons to list. This is a blessing from the Most High that I will never take for granted!!!”

See her video below:

Mixed reactions trail Maria Okan’s post on social media

Not long after the media personality shared her struggle as a single mother and her wins, the video went viral online and Nigerians reacted to it. While some congratulated her, others reacted to the news of Olamide being her alleged baby daddy.

Read some of their comments below:

Mostfortunate_:

“You knew he was married before laying with him. Congratulations though.”

fabulosgloria:

“This motivational story is not motivating.”

geishamandie:

“It’s the kid I feel for. Both of you laid up knowing he was married ✌”

sugarbaby_mimi126:

“All the women here supporting Olamide deserve long life and prosperity those people saying another thing definitely don’t know the gist…e 2m don finish .”

oluwarinumi_:

“Did he tell you to get belle abi na u won carry am bcos he be celeb ad he get money,abi u were not informed he get wife.”

nicolechikwe:

“Let’s go Mariaaaaaaaaa! I love you and I’m so so proud of you!!! ”

Douyean:

“Mama! You’re amazing and this is not even it yet!!!!!! Ride on and keep getting it .”

Lolamaja:

“Big Up Ya Chest … Yes Girl Yeeeeeees. You did that. So proud of you baby ”

_chiwenduu__:

“Super proud of ur growth girl from the day I met u at beatfm lagos,u were just smiling like u knew me(contagious smile) sending you ❤️ and lights.”

Congrats to Maria Okan.

