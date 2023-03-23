A post shared online by Larrisa London, one of Davido's baby mamas, celebrating her son Dawson as he turns a year older has stirred reactions

Larrisa, in her post, gave glory and honour to God while celebrating her son with the Afrobeat musician

However, many of Davido's fans have stormed the post celebrating Dawson's birthday to reject the little boy saying he isn't the singer's son

One of Davido's 'rejected' baby mamas, Larissa London, and her son for the singer trend online as the product of their time together, Dawson, turns a year older.

In a post shared on her Insta-story, Larissa celebrated her son as he turned three. The former makeup artist gave glory to God as her little boy added a new year in safe and sound health.

Fans react to a post shared by Davido's baby mama, Larissa, as she celebrates their son Dawson turning a year older. Photo credit: @davido/@larissalondon

Over the last few years, since Larissa disclosed that Davido is her son's father, the singer has not publicly denounced nor confirmed if he is responsible for the little boy.

Some fans have drawn a striking resemblance between Davido and Dawson. However, many have refused to accept the little boy as one of Davido's many kids outside wedlock.

See Larrisa's post celebrating Davido's son's birthday below:

See some of the reactions that Larissa's post celebrating her son's birthday stirred online

@oba_fragrance_store:

"I thought Ifeanyi was the only son he had."

@mine4real900:

"He looked more like him when he was younger! If I didn’t see this post and I saw this picture I’d have said it’s not possible."

@bambad___:

"Which DAVIDO pls online family members wants to know, is it our son from Osun state ???"

@kwunkeyi:

"Wait o, Davido get spare son?"

@simplewarrigeh:

"Which Davido abeg? Asking with side eyes."

@kiki__famous:

"Longlife and prosperity blessed boy."

@everytin_everytin:

"He looks so much like his first child, such a cute boy."

@ossycarther:

"So Davido nor dey use c*ndom?"

@flaviah_malaika:

"Looks so much like Imade."

