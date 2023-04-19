Davido's single Fall has reached another milestone; the singer received a plaque in Paris, France

The DMW boss shared the good news on his Instagram page, as he urged his fans to keep the act up with his Timeless album

This comes amid rumours that the singer is expecting another child with one of his baby mamas

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has taken to social media with a post announcing his latest win, a plaque.

The singer's 2017 hit single, Fall, won a plaque in France, and he shared photos to celebrate the achievement.

Davido shows off as he wins plaque in France Photo credit: @davido

Davido gushed over Paris, thanking the people for their hospitality and the blessing that came with his visit.

He also urged fans to keep up the energy with his latest album Timeless as he posed proudly with his crew and plaque.

The singer wrote:

"Paris you were amazing. Beyond thankful for the hospitality and the blessings that came! We just got a plaque for FALL. Keep it going with TIMELESS ⏳"

See the post below:

Reactions to Davido's post

Davido's post about his achievement came in the midst of allegations and rumours tat he cheated on his wife Chioma and got one of his baby mamas pregnant.

Read comments gathered below:

official_ka3na:

"G O A T recently I’ve become drawn to you. God continue to protect you and yours xx"

nwachukwu_chideraofficial:

"Why did you break my Chioma’s heart again?"

bisola_omo_ibadan:

"David is it true?"

mayameenh:

"This guy right here @davido can never do wrong."

205flawless:

"Wooo should we be expecting two babies or one "

omonioboli:

"Our David! ❤️❤️❤️ Steady making us proud "

girl.like.hilda:

"Wo if you try hurt my chef chi, u no go like am oo.. I just pray that gist na rumour.. thread with caution..we don't joke with our igbo sisters oo."

