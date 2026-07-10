Tunde Perry sparked an online debate after claiming singer May D has been driving Uber in Sweden since he left Nigeria

Perry shared a personal story from a 2012 Shrine concert where he caught what he believed was May D's gold chain

Fans pushed back hard at Perry's comments, defending May D's right to hustle abroad without being mocked by others

A live-stream session by Tunde Perry has stirred up conversations online after he made claims about Nigerian singer May D's current life abroad, while also retelling a now-viral story from a concert over a decade ago.

In the video, Perry alleged that May D has been working as an Uber driver in Sweden, telling viewers they would need to book him through the app to reach him. He insisted he was being truthful about everything he shared.

Reactions as Tunde Perry shares May D alleges career abroad. Photo credit@mrmayd/@tundeperry

Source: Instagram

Perry then went on to explain the origin of his complicated feelings towards the "Soundtrack" hitmaker.

At a 2012 concert at the Shrine in Lagos, May D reportedly pulled off his clothes mid-performance and flung them into the crowd. Perry said he managed to grab what appeared to be a gold chain from the frenzy, but played it cool to avoid getting beaten by other concert-goers who might have snatched it from him.

Fans defend May D over Tunde Perry's claim. Photo credit@mrmayd

Source: Instagram

Tunde Perry shares amount made from chain

Sharing more, Perry stated that he was terrified that his friends, whom he had already told about catching the chain, might harm him overnight. He claimed he barely slept and crept out of the house around 5 am to sell it.

When he approached a trader to assess it, the chain turned out to be costume jewellery, and he was offered only N200 for it.

The revelation flipped Perry's admiration for May D into resentment, a grudge he appears to have carried for years before airing it publicly on the live stream.

Here is Tunde Perry's Instagram video where he was speaking about May D:

Fans defend May D over comment

The video quickly drew reactions, with many viewers criticising Perry rather than the singer.

@the_bigelfish wrote:

"Imagine people wey dey beg to live they mock person wey dey hustle for him life. It's well"

@sadohsky commented:

"Imagine jobless, talentless men gossiping an accomplished singer."

@kunleryview said:

"U expect make e throw real gold"

@animashaun_classiquevisuals reacted:

"Olodo uprising"

@bobonla1 noted:

"Thank God you say it's costume. So no offense"

@aghogho_udu wrote:

"Una too much expectation from people fit make them even go thi*f. Pls allow people to live their life the way they want. Ur own life nor perfect either "

@kizzy_white_gadget added:

"Omo people wey dey beg for live in life Dey mock person wey dey hustle hin own money chaii "

The overwhelming sentiment in the comments section leaned in May D's favour, with many users pointing out that earning an honest living abroad is nothing to be ashamed of, regardless of one's former celebrity status.

Tunde Perry speaks about feud with Portable

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde Perry had reacted to the viral video showing how he clashed with singer Portable over his boxing match with Carter Efe.

In the recording made in Yoruba, he claimed that the singer lied about what he said, and he blasted him over his attitude.

The brand influencer was also taunted by fans who questioned why he was at the scene at that time.

Source: Legit.ng