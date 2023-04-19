Portable's wife Bewaji is a year older today, and he has taken to social media to announce and celebrate her

To cap the day for the mother of his sons, the singer surprised her with cakes, a money bouquet, other gifts as well as a trumpet man aka 'paranran'

Bewaji fell to her knees, thanking her husband as she blushed shyly while checking put her gifts

Portable's wife, Bewaji, could not believe her eyes and let her mouth hang in shock at the sight of the surprise the singer laid out for her.

On arriving at his Odogwu bar, Bewaji walked into a surprise crew and trumpet man with two cakes, balloons, a money bouquet, and other gifts neatly arranged on the table.

Portable surprises wife on her birthday Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

The birthday girl immediately fell to her knees as she thanked her man which earned her a pocketful of cash.

Holding her money bouquet closely, Bewaji jumped and danced around to the song playing before posing with Portable and her gifts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The couple also had a dance-off as the people around cheered them on.

The singer captioned the post with:

"Mama ZEH Woman Of Life ❤️ @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Blessing Wife Queen ZAzuu."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

callmewyzee:

"Portable sabi this love thing sha."

Source: Legit.ng