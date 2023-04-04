Over the last few days, famous Nigerian controversial singer Portable has been in the news a lot because of his run-ins with men of the Nigerian police force

All through Portable's ordeal with men of the Nigerian Police Force, his wife Omobewaji remained silent both online and offline about her husband's situation

However, after Habeeb was released on bail, Bewaji took to her Insta-story to celebrate his release with a famous phrase from one of Davido's songs, "Stand Strong"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Famous controversial Nigerian singer Portable recently grabbed the headline across several news platforms for assaulting men of the Nigerian police force and for refusing arrest.

However, days after Portable's run-in with the security operatives, the Inspector General of Police issued an arrest warrant on the singer, giving him 48 hours to submit himself to the law or face its retribution.

Video of Portable's wife celebrating his release trends online. Photo credit: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: UGC

The singer was arrested and detained in police custody for days before he was charged in court. Throughout this debacle, Portable's wife Omobewaji was seen to have gone silent and didn't react to her hubby's arrest online and offline.

However, she's back online now as she celebrated Portable's release after he was granted bail. Bewaji celebrated hubby's release with a clip that has gone viral, noting that she stands firmly with her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Meanwhile, fans have been asking questions about the whereabouts of Honey Berry, Portable's second baby mama.

See Bewaji's trending video celebrating Portable's release:

Netizens react to Portable's wife's video celebrating his release

@zee_surprise_:

"Second wife no care dis life have a good woman."

@jdee_official:

"Watch out ibinu iyawo elewon."

@am_young1:

"Na now una go know say his wife na strong woman no worry , she dey on a low Dey cover her husband."

@dangerous_slatt:

"Make portable use 2 year for prison make we see if she will still stand strong."

@klef_uzi_mane419:

"See mama zeh, if na another girl we no go see effort."

@hanz_boss:

"Mamaboon updating us from the zoo."

@mercyherself_:

"Give him loud and ice with bress make he use ham hold body first."

@miz_okikiola:

"Mrs Portable Standstrong , your husband dey come home soon."

Portable brags and composes new song as he drives home from prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Portable has continued to make the rounds on social media following his release from prison.

The controversial acts showed sincerity towards his experience in the absence of freedom within the four walls of the Nigerian prison.

On his way home from prison in the company of friends and family, Portable couldn't hide his excitement for regaining his freedom and acknowledged the presence of grace in his life before turning it into a song.

Source: Legit.ng