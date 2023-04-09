Singer 2baba recently took to his Instagram page in celebration of one of his sons, Innocent Idibia Jnr

Also taking to social media, the singer’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, penned a heartfelt note to the young man who turned 11

Fans, well-wishers among other people joined the proud father and mother in celebrating their little man

It is indeed a beautiful moment for Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia and his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, as they recently witnessed yet another birthday celebration of their son, Innocent Idibia Jnr.

The Only Me crooner took to his official Instagram page with several photos of the birthday boy who turned 11 and wished him a happy celebration.

2baba and Pero's son turns 11. Photo: @official2baba/@perosiayemi

Source: Instagram

“Nothing wey I fit talk for hia to fit express my expression, more life and power to u my son. Nothing do u. U are highly carried,” the proud dad wrote.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Also taking to her Instagram page, Pero shared a video with pictures of her baby boy and proceeded to write a heartfelt note to him.

“I love you soooo much. I thank God for giving me such a precious gift of you, a special blessing to me. You are a great son always making us proud. Such joy! My future POTUS,” her post read in part.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Innocent Idibia

sesaysonnita said:

"Happy birthday, wishes you more blessing knowledge success happiness and good health, you will celebrate more birthday to come in Jesus name."

iam_bama said:

"Happy birthday Young Soldier! May you Grow in Strength and God’s Guidance."

santa5star said:

"Enjoy ur dreadlocks for now Jnr. The hand wey touch papa must touch pikin."

olorimariamlawal said:

"Happy birthday son, many happy returns long life and prosperity in good health."

rozyhotstargal said:

"Hbd innocent Jnr may you grow in grace mk mummy and daddy proud in Jesus name."

Sunmbo Adeoye celebrates as her son with 2baba clocks 17

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nino Idibia, son of Sunmbo Adeoye and singer 2baba was lovingly celebrated by his mother on his 17th birthday.

Adeyoye shared a lovely mother and son photo on her Instagram page and penned a beautiful note to the celebrant.

Many followers were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the birthday boy.

Source: Legit.ng