Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally released his much anticipated new album, Timeless

In the early hours of March 31, 2023, the music star took to social media to pen down an emotional note as soon as it dropped

Davido used the opportunity to heap praises and show appreciation to Chioma as he called her the strongest woman he knows

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now released his highly anticipated Timeless album to the joy of many fans.

Just as promised, the body of work dropped in the early hours of March 31, 2023, and the music star took to social media to announce it.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido penned down an emotional note to show appreciation to his wife, Chioma, who he claimed helped to make it happen.

Fans react as Davido thanks Chioma as he finally drops Timeless album. Photos: @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

According to the DMW boss, Chioma is the strongest woman he knows and he went ahead to thank her specially.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His caption reads:

“At long last - WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting and staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love and support, we made it. I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give you my heart, soul and energy. Today I present you “TIMELESS”. ⏳

So many people to thank who helped make this happen but first, I must send a special thank you to the strongest woman I know, @thechefchi ! Thank you, thank you, thank you. ❤️

And to all my supporters - I love you. Now, enjoy! I’ll see you all on road soon!”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Davido heaps praises on Chioma as he finally releases Timeless album

kie_kie__:

“God will continue to uphold you. He’ll replenish you and keep multiplying your home. We love you .”

omonioboli:

“We love you David and Chioma We will always be here for you Let’s go people! Time to make this album the biggest ever .”

gossipmilltv:

“001!!! Timeless is the Biggest Album of 2023!!! Most anticipated album in the entire world Period!!! No artiste comes close to Davido!!! ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

remedyblog:

“We are streaming all the way!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

.8tch_:

“Congratulations David. May God’s light continue to guide you in Jesus Name.”

tastebudzn:

“Welcome back !!!! ”

nikkilaoye:

“"Feel" is my jam..and "unavailable" too..i'm Unavailable oo,them no dey see me" - jam jammest oo ... Love Morravey's voice.."In the Garden" is a lovely song..lovely collabo..the album sweet o.. congratulations my brother @davido. We got you.”

9jadelicacies:

“❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @thechefchi for holding it down. May God continue to give you the strength.”

BBNaija's Neo says Davido's Timeless album will win Grammy

In other related news, Legit.ng has earlier reported that Davido’s Timeless album was being posed to win a Grammy, according to BBNaija star, Neo Akpofure.

On March 29, 2023, Neo got social media buzzing after he claimed on Twitter that Davido’s Timeless album will win a Grammy.

According to him, he can feel it. He wrote: “Davido’s Timeless is going to bring home that grammy, I can feel it!!!”

Source: Legit.ng