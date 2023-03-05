A video of Wizkid's first son Boluwatife feigning to be a rapper while doing some house chores has stirred reactions online from both his father's fans and his followers

The little boy could be seen using a broomstick as his fake microphone while he raps and tries to pull off some cute dance moves

The cute video has stirred an array of emotions from netizens as some query his musical genes and why he didn't take after his father

A video clip of Wizkid's eldest son, Boluwatife Balogun, doing some house chores while showing off his rap skills has stirred reactions online.

The young man in the cute video was seen sweeping before suddenly getting into a hot rap streak while using his mother's broomstick as his microphone.

A cute video of Wizkid's first son Tife showing off his rap and dance skills has stirred reactions online. Photo credit: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Tife was seen to have also tried to improve his sturdy dance steps. His mum reacted to his cute video acknowledging that he was her favourite entertainer.

However, the reactions the video got from netizens have gained the most attention.

Watch Wizkid's song Tife show off his rap skills in a cute video below:

See some of the hilarious the viral clip of Tife rapping stirred online

@omokiikan_:

"Sure say you sabi book like this."

@its_aya_tee:

"Am I the only 1 that thinks he looks more like his mom?"

@dydami:

"Wiz and Tife feature soon."

@ballownlanla:

"This one don tall pass machala o."

@charles_paid07:

"No be wizkid born this boy."

@wizkid_blogger_:

"Some werey go dey talk say wizkid no take care of this boy. Like how??"

@seun__pizzle5:

"Naa your papa talk say rap done die so who are you."

@igosavageyourpapq:

"Your papa say rap is dead."

Source: Legit.ng