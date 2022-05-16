Nigerian music star Davido shared a photo of his first baby mama Sophia Momodu which was taken during their daughter Imade’s 7th birthday

Sophia, who posed for the camera in some lovely outfit, was seen standing behind the singer’s Lamborghini, with him seated in the background

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have stormed Sophia’s page to hail her as they spoke about her beauty

Nigerian music star Davido’s baby mama Sophia is making headlines after the singer gushed over her recent photo as he posted it on his Instastory.

This comes after Sophia took to social media to share some photos from their daughter Imade Adeleke's birthday party.

Sophia Momodu shared photos from Imade Adeleke's birthday party. Credit: @thesophiamomodu @thelagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos, Sophie was seen rocking a lovely outfit as she posed for the camera in front of Davido’s Lamborghini while he was seen seated in the car in the background.

Sharing the photo, Sophia wrote:

“Big Fish Flow Like The Ocean #ImadesHipHopParty2022 Ps: it’s how our friends & loved ones always understand the assignment for meeee .”

See the post below:

Davido also shared the photo on his Instastory. See his post below:

Snapshot of Davido's post. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido was with Sophia during their daughter’s 7th first birthday party, which took place over the weekend.

Fans hail Sophia Momodu’s stunning beauty

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

frenny_baby:

"I wish u know how I love u and guess what? I put u in my prayers ❤️."

mhiz_kenievive111:

"Davido investmentmake everybody rest Na the main be this Abeg✅❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

king_uc1:

"The only one supporting Davido without hiding in the shadows …love u scatter keep the energy."

zeal_of_africa:

"Omo make person no lie Sophia dey ok for king David ."

igietsemhestella:

"Abeg this woman too fine oo mama imade dey enter my eye ❤️."

Davido hails baby mama Amanda at daughter Hailey's birthday

Legit.ng had reported earlier that Davido and his second daughter Hailey Adeleke made headlines during her 5th birthday.

Davido, known for showing love for his three kids and their mothers, stormed his daughter’s birthday party in style.

A video from the party showed the moment the singer carried Hailey while he joined others at the party to sing the happy birthday song.

In another clip from the video, the DMW label boss was heard screaming ‘Mama of the day’ while hailing Hailey’s mother.

