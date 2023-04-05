It is no longer a secret that Davido's new album 'Timeless' is, at the moment, the most significant thing out of Africa within the entertainment space

Timeless, in the space of six days, has gone on to shatter several records, from holding the record of the most streamed African album on the first day to topping multiple charts globally

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted seven things we have observed about the new album and why we think the record is truly timeless, as the title says

'Timeless' is David Adeleke's, aka Davido's, fourth official studio album, and it might just be his most impactful project to date.

Davido, in this project, showed that he was consciously set to make some tweaks to how his label was set up. He has also infused some changes to his sounds.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted some things that people need to come to terms with about Davido's new album, 'Timeless'. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted some of the changes that the OBO seems to have undergone as he makes his comeback to music after his five months hiatus due to the demise of his son, Ifeanyi.

Rebrand of his label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW):

One of the most significant changes noticed about Davido's comeback to the music scene is the rebranding of his label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

The new look and set-up of the label give an air that the OBO means business, and it is no longer as it used to be where he ran it almost like a charity.

Davido is famous for his philanthropic personality, but this new look is designed to get the best market value for his new signees, like Morravey and Logos Olori.

New sounds, calmer and more mature:

Davido, in this new body of work, traverses with new sounds like never before. It is a fact that this project probably gives the type of message many were expecting, but that doesn't take away the truth that it is an excellent record.

The father of three played with different sounds and tried his hands on uncharted waters visible from tracks like 'Na Money', where he featured highlife maestro, The Cavemen and veteran African serial Grammy award winner.

While on the 'No Competition' track, Davido delved deep into the Afrofusion sounds. However, what was consistent throughout the project was his less aggressive vocals and use of percussions.

It is a more conscious project:

It was almost un-ignorable that the album had some love-conscious aspect. This was the part where he described himself as the Godfather. And another noted that he was set to be less available and accessible to all.

Davido seems to be on a journey to self-discovery of a new phase of his life, brand and self-purpose.

A short at Grammy:

For a while, many people had queried Davido when he would be creating a project that could give him a real shot at winning a Grammy.

Well, the truth is that this is his first try. Timeless is a beautiful work with genuine well-written tracks and classic tunes.

Maybe, this would get him a nomination, but it won't get him the gong just yet.

And to those slamming the album as mid, it would grow on you

Of course, there would always be those who would never see the good in anything even if Beethoven and Celine Dion worked together to produce a song.

However, some objective critics have seen it online, describing the project as 'mid' and not genuinely great. I would say to them that it would grow on them; just wait a little bit more; you would be singing some of the tracks on the album at the top of your voice. That is, if you're not already doing that.

