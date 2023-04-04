Ozonna Soludo, the son of Anambra state Governor Charles Soludo has recounted his ordeals in making music and funding it on his own.

As reported by Daily Trust, the 29-year-old London-based alternative singer took to his social media to speak his truth and how he has been doing menial jobs to fund his music career despite the affluent status of his father, who is also a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ozonna revealed that his parents never approved of him making music when they found out about it. Photo: Ozonna

Source: Facebook

In a very emotional and short tweet, Ozonna appealed to his fans and well-wishers to be patient with him as he promised to return to the music scene in due course.

He tweeted:

“I know I’ve been taking a lot of breaks from socials lately but it’s only cuz l’ve been working like crazy, taking on extra hours, even taking on some odd jobs so I can properly invest into my music. It may be a slower process but trust & believe it’s going to get done.”

According to Vanguard, Governor Soludo was not pleased with Ozonna making music when he learned about it.

In an interview with a national daily in Nigeria, he revealed that his parents were aware of his rebellion when it came to music, and they had no choice but to allow him to make music.

He said:

“But yes, I (now) have their blessing. At the end of the day, it’s my life and I’m a very passionate person with very strong ideas about what I want for myself.”

In 2013, Ozonna released a single titled, ''Me And You On Top'', which brought him popularity amongst music fans in the United Kingdom.

Ozonna has gone on to perform in shows organised by popular music bands in the UK, like Crystal Fighters, Kyla La Grange, and Alice Gold.

He has one project titled ''Believe It To See It'', a five-track EP that brought him to the limelight at the time.

