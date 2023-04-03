Singer Davido has returned like he never left as he recently had the first live performance of his Timeless album in New York

Videos making the rounds on social media captured the interesting scenes from the fully packed venue

Davido's fans sang songs from the new album word for word, and social media users who watched the videos found them interesting

Just as he promised, singer Davido has returned to making stage performances, and he kicked things off with the first live performance of his new album, Timeless, in New York.

The 30BG crooner had his energy level back up as he joined fans who stormed the 1200-capacity Irving Plaza venue.

Davido gives first Timeless performance in New York. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

As expected, the singer treated the audience to the first live performances of tracks like Over Dem, Feel, and Unavailable, among others, off his new project.

One video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Davido lept into the crowd while performing Unavailable.

Fans in the area happily caught the singer and screamed in excitement as they mouthed the lyrics of the track with him.

Another video captured the singer serenading fans with the first live performance of Over Dem, and he was joined on stage by his official hypeman, Special Spesh.

Social media users react to Davido's performance

chuchuela said:

"Chaii, Davido dey over excited, this love is just pure just like Peter Obi's own... OBIDENT!!!"

yomideen said:

"Amazing to see Davido back on stage with his energy & passion for music."

a_m.o.n.i.l.o.l.a said:

"This makes me so happy fr. How can you not like @davido."

fikky._ybnl said:

"Nigeria treasure niyen oo, make una no wound him abeg."

tommykastro said:

"Album wey jus drop e don scatter everywhere ."

queen_muller_lee said:

"And someone will now say my bby album no sweet God punish all of dem weldone proud of ya."

Source: Legit.ng