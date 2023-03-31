Ever since Davido’s album dropped, netizens have come up with different takes about the project and the singer’s sonic prowess

However, while some appear to be praising the artist for his comeback into the scene, others have something different to say

A viral video online showed a young man speaking against the body of work and telling netizens not to waste time streaming the album

A video making the rounds online has sparked reactions within the 30 billion gang family.

In the viral clip, a young man said he tried to listen to Davido’s new album Timeless but couldn’t continue because the song was rubbish.

Pictures of Davido and his Timeless album artwork

Source: Instagram

The man played a snippet from the album to state that all the songs in the collection sounded like gospel music.

"Nonsense e no good at all. I dey very disappointed. Davido music no get anything to sing again., Tell me how person won dance to this kin song," he said in parts.

Social media users react

kall_me_highbee:

"Poor man no dey hear rich man song make he understand."

zerocap175:

" better rubbish !!! No b Wetin dem sef talk for MIL!! ABEG NA RUBBISH!!! "

chisom.robinson:

"I will Never understand you all quick to compare and contrast. What's really your aim? Album is not even up to a day! E no jig for you, leave am make e jig for another person."

chisom.robinson:

"Most of you are not even sensitive at all to understand times and season, little support for someone that is just coming out from a traumatic experience won't hurt, I bet you. Constructive criticism sef is not even something many of you know how to do. Mehnnn.."

gslime_real_love_:

"No worry yourself na for big boys ❤️❤️na song na for the rich no be poor man song. "

legend_saintwalker:

"Nigeria music industry is just too competitive. Too much young and old talent. Davido truly need to up his game before this young talents send top players into relegation."

Soso Soberekon says Timeless is the album of the century

To mark the new milestone, a video shared by music executive and talent manager Soso Soberekon showed the moment Davido and his team raised glasses to their latest achievement.

Soberekon, who was also present, could be heard describing Timeless as the album of the century. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Soberekon wrote:

"Congratulations to the whole team @davido #timeless."

Source: Legit.ng