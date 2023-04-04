Davido' new album Timeless has been topping the charts, and the singer recently performed two songs off it on a popular TV show

OBO delivered a beautiful performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, an American talk show

Netizens have reacted to the video, with many anticipating the Timeless night Davido promised in Lagos

Fans of Davido are sure that they will have a swell time with him in Lagos with his new album, Timeless.

The viral video of the singer delivering an impeccable performance on an American talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has sparked reactions.

Davido impresses fans with performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Photo credit: @thedavidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

OBO performed Feel and Unavailable off the album, and the sweet transition from one song to the other made fans appreciate his craft more.

Davido also passionately delivered his music, and when he got to Unavailable, he joined his backup singers to do the trending TikTok dance he created.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

big_nuel__:

"Wow see performance nah, the transition was everything."

eleskid_fundz:

"Sha come Germany and any other Europe country this year again make we no get Wahala "

vj_art_world:

"This song dey come with goosebumps "

whoischarism_a:

"Goosebumps just full my body ❤️"

adetobi.adetobi':

"No cap . This man don train well before he come again. OBO ❤️❤️"

pappywells__:

"Body just dy sweet me"

ask_of_bigdreams:

"OBO we dey wait u down for TBS already. IDAN performance."

ugo_pgold:

"The album magic never even start, wait until the videos start dropping.. OBO na fire "

itata_9:

"Watching this you no get choice but to dance "

uncle.chubby_:

"Joy giver ❤️See as I just they smile like say me e they sing for. @davido do me Juju."

official_princeadeoye:

"Thanks you @davido for representing Afrobeat, see you tomorrow."

shane_chidiebere:

"He skip one part for unavailable , nah that place dey make that “I’m unavailable” sweet nahh"

Davido finally confirms he is married to Chioma

The dream of millions of fans came true as Davido is now married to his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi.

OBO revealed this during an interview with media personality Kie Kie, when he was asked what he was up to during his social media break.

In the middle of recreating his Timeless album, spending family time, chilling, and travelling, Davido found time to change his marital status.

