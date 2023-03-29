With about 48 hours to the official release of his album, Davido has prepared fans for what to expect

In a new post on Instagram, the singer shared a video showing the tracklist and artistes feature on the album

Davido urged fans to get ready, and many look forward to March 31 with renewed interests

The wait for Davido's Timeless album, set to drop on March 31, keeps getting better and more interesting.

With about 48 hours to go, the singer shared a post on his page with a video officially announcing the tracks on the album.

Davido drops album tracklist ahead of release Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The body of work, with 17 songs, boasts of appearances from Nigeria's Asake, Fave, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, Beninese-French singer and songwriter Angelique Kidjo, and a host of others.

The singer captioned the post with:

"It’s almost time! I bring to you the official tracklist for my upcoming album #TIMELESS, with Spotify. Get ready ⏳ @spotify @spotifyafrica @spotifyuk."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Davido's announcement

naijaeverything:

"This album go use like 3 years for number 1 ♥️"

june.e_xx:

"We’re readdyyyyyy"

officialbiesloaded:

"BADDEST ❤️❤️"

ecoolofficial:

"READYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!! Let’s give demmmmmmmmmmm #OnGod!!!"

ashabimajek:

"They ain't ready... Baddest and best among others, ORI ADE for big reasons. 001 Shekpe❤️"

king98official:

"OBO SKEPTA !!!"

brodashaggi:

"Tule Joor ! "

obi_cubana:

"Something to be happy about......thank you King David ❤️ #timeless"

omonioboli:

"WE CANNOT WAIT! 2 more sleeps "

angelaeguavoen:

"Omo! Davido is about to blow our minds again with TIMELESS and I literally can’t wait "

focalistic:

"Got an exclusive listening session OBO, 001 4REAL ❤️"

therealfemi:e

"I can't wait for you guys to hear Champion!!!"

Davido’s bestie Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of singer happily grooving

A video of Nigerian singer Davido gave fans yet another round of joy as they anticipate his Timeless album on March 31.

On his Instagram page, the singer's best friend and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of Davido having a good time.

With a huge smile, Davido sang along to the song playing as his bestie, also singing behind the camera, captured the moment.

Source: Legit.ng